The AeroWise digital twin system was showcased at the 2025 Airport Show in Dubai, highlighting WAISL’s ability to modernise airport operations. Credit: AETOSWire.

WAISL has showcased its AeroWise digital twin-powered solution at the Airport Show 2025 in Dubai, UAE.

The company also announced that the AeroWise solution is currently operational at Hyderabad International Airport in the Indian state of Telangana, where the company demonstrated the solution’s capabilities in modernising airport operations.

AeroWise is claimed to be the first fully integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) that encompasses the Terminal, Airside, and Landside operations, while interfacing with more than 40 modules and monitoring about 100 key performance indicators (KPIs).

The AeroWise system provides predictive, prescriptive, and simulative insights, offering a comprehensive overview of the airport ecosystem, thereby enhancing the management of complex airport operations.

It utilises advanced technologies, including digital twin, cloud computing, computer vision, AI, machine learning, video analytics, and data analytics to facilitate its operations.

The solution is designed to generate real-time insights and create an automated daily operational plan that integrates seamlessly with existing systems.

It aims to predict potential disruptions, analyse operational trends, and learn from past performance to optimise future operations.

Furthermore, the AeroWise solution helps to increase capacity using current infrastructure, optimise non-aeronautical revenue streams, and lower costs through enhanced operational efficiency.

The predictive and prescriptive analytics provided by AeroWise are intended to help airports manage demand surges, reduce flight delays, and improve passenger satisfaction.

WAISL strategic advisor and acting global business officer Preetham Kamesh said: “Dubai and GCC airports are already known for their passenger-centric design, new technology adoption and commitment to value creation, and we see a strong alignment with WAISL’s philosophy of creating predictive, AI-driven NextGen airports with a superior RoI framework.”

In March this year, India’s Delhi International Airport (DIAL), managed by GMR Airports, launched the Unified Total Airside Management (UTAM) system, an AI-driven platform aimed at improving the efficiency and safety of airside operations.

Developed in collaboration with WAISL, UTAM consolidates real-time data from multiple airport sources.

