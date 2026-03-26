Engine oils can make a significant difference to aircraft performance over the long-term. Credit: via Shutterstock.

With the aviation industry needing to operate as efficiently as possible for businesses to remain viable, a new report for ExxonMobil[1] explains the multiple advantages enabled by the use of smarter fluids.

Titled Oiling the Wheels of Progress: How Smarter Fluids Optimise Operating Costs in Aviation, the report highlights the savings that are possible through the right solutions. Examples provided by globally recognised aviation businesses demonstrate the efficiency gains from using specialist oils.

The drive to save costs can mistakenly lead some operators into believing that it is better not to invest in new solutions and instead stick with tried-and-tested products and suppliers. However, when it comes to oils, this mindset can fail to address areas for improvement and risks longer-term inefficiencies.

Addressing inefficiencies in aviation

The aviation industry is precariously balanced in terms of commercial viability. While global air passenger numbers have now rebounded from the severe impact of the pandemic, the industry remains vulnerable to disruption.



GlobalData’s Global Passenger Airlines database confirmed that 2024 was the first year to surpass pre-pandemic levels of commercial short-haul and long-haul flights. The full breakdown of statistics is published in the report.

Passenger airlines and cargo operators must carefully navigate supply chain disruption and the uncertainty of changing trading relationships between different regions and nations. Any disruption can result in extended maintenance schedules. It may also not be possible to obtain first-choice components, and backup options may be used that are less efficient. The unpredictable nature of geopolitical events and trading relationships could also present barriers for aviation businesses to operate in certain locations. Then there are the global fluctuations in oil prices that must be closely monitored and factored in on any decision-making.

This multitude of factors means that any areas where efficiencies can be realised are highly sought after.

Understanding the advantages of oils

The report provides examples of challenges for freight businesses operating heavier aircraft that place greater strain on turbine oils. If not addressed, such issues can result in considerable costs for businesses.

“Oil-related reliability issues can be a significant cost driver, not only to equipment costs, but possible customer satisfaction if these impacts affect scheduled flights due to aircraft downtime,” explains Tom H Kim, global chief engineer of aviation lubricants at ExxonMobil. “The cost to repair can range from $30,000 and above per generator removal, plus any aircraft availability,” he adds.

The costs required to rectify such issues have an immense impact on profitability for passenger and cargo operators. To avoid these spiralling costs, aviation businesses must understand the oils used by their fleet and whether it is the best option on the designated flights for specific aircraft. Operators must closely scrutinise every oil product used in an aircraft’s components and run tests to verify how effective they are or if there are alternatives that enable higher performance. Such analyses can take time that businesses may not feel they have.

In addition, higher-performance solutions may also have higher costs than existing products used by a fleet. Yet the report demonstrates just how much of a difference can be made to overall operations by using the right solution. For example, the development of Mobil Jet Oil II was based on more than 60 years of flight experience. This amounts to approximately five billion hours of on-wing performance. This specially developed solution optimises seal life and can extend the life of engines, gears, and bearings.

The report also features a series of case studies from globally recognised airlines and operators, detailing the substantial difference that switching to ExxonMobil as a supplier has had on helping to improve the efficiency of their operations.

As the world deals with greater levels of uncertainty, ExxonMobil’s products help to deliver efficiencies and reliability for the aviation industry. Download the report below to learn more.

[1] The term “ExxonMobil” used in this document refers to ExxonMobil Petroleum and Chemical BV and/or other relevant ExxonMobil selling affiliate. Nothing in this document is intended to override or supersede the corporate separateness of local entities. Responsibility for local action and accountability remains with the relevant local ExxonMobil-affiliate entities.