The UTAM system integrates real-time airport data for precise monitoring of aircraft, ground equipment, and vehicles. Credit: Oliver Foerstner/Shutterstock.

India’s Delhi International Airport (DIAL), led by GMR Airports, has introduced the Unified Total Airside Management (UTAM) system, an AI-enabled platform designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of airside operations.

Developed in partnership with service provider WAISL, UTAM integrates real-time data from various airport sources.

It unites airlines, ground handlers, and airport authorities on a collaborative platform, allowing them to monitor aircraft movements, ground service equipment (GSE), and vehicle activity with precision.

By employing AI, machine learning, IoT, and radar systems, the system enables DIAL’s centralised control room to manage all airside activities transparently, with the ability to track all airside vehicles in real-time.

The system’s key features include tracking GSE’s in/out times within geofenced areas, providing a real-time view of aircraft movements within specified mile radii and monitoring flight hovering.

Other features include capturing “On Block/Off Block” times, optimising parking stand utilisation, improving baggage handling efficiency, and enhancing taxiway and runway management.

UTAM also focuses on safety and security by tracking vehicle speeds, monitoring vehicle paths, managing airside space, and offering a playback feature for incident investigation.

The system ensures adherence to safe speed limits, designated paths, and timely identification of delays or deviations.

Furthermore, the system’s real-time tracking and predictive capabilities aim to minimise disruptions and optimise turnaround processes, leading to fewer delays and an improved passenger experience.

Following a successful pilot with Akasa Airlines, DIAL has launched UTAM with the airline and is planning to onboard other airlines in the next two to three months.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said: “We are excited to launch the Unified Total Airside Management (UTAM) system, as it represents our commitment to enhancing the airport experience for passengers and improving airside safety and efficiency.”

