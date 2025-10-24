The 16-month modernisation initiative involves Thales manufacturing, delivering, and installing the co-mounted radar equipment. Credit: Thales.

Thales is upgrading the Picacho radar station in Colombia as part of a contract with the country’s civil aviation authority, Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia, and in collaboration with local company GyC.

The project involves installing STAR NG primary surveillance and RSM NG Mode S secondary surveillance radars, which will bring the total number of Thales radars in Colombia to six.

These systems are intended to support continuous monitoring of aircraft positions by air traffic controllers in a range of operating conditions.

The 16-month modernisation initiative includes the manufacture, delivery, and installation of the co-mounted radar equipment by Thales, while GyC is responsible for renewing the existing infrastructure.

The updated radar station, together with four standalone ADS-B ground stations, is designed to enhance air surveillance particularly in the North-Eastern approach area of Bucaramanga.

So far, Thales has completed the Factory Acceptance Tests. The necessary tower reinforcement studies have also been approved, and the project is proceeding according to schedule, said the company.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Thales air traffic radars vice president Lionel de Castellane said: “Thales is proud to strengthen its 25-year partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of Colombia.

“This new contract will enhance the country’s airspace surveillance capabilities by combining the strengths of its primary and secondary radars.”

According to Thales, the STAR NG system will supply real-time data on both cooperative and non-cooperative aircraft, supporting Colombia’s monitoring and airspace management objectives.

The RSM NG meta-sensor is designed to improve aircraft identification and tracking, maintaining the flow of information even in the event of jamming or spoofing.

Both radar systems feature current cybersecurity updates to protect surveillance data.

This upgrade is part of Aeronáutica Civil’s strategy to increase the reliability and coverage of Colombia’s airspace monitoring using current radar and infrastructure.

In July this year, Thales announced the successful deployment of its Approach Spacing Tool (AST) at Hong Kong International Airport, designed to optimise aircraft arrival spacing for more efficient and sustainable air travel.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up