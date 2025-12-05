The BNATCS initiative aims to transform national airspace operations to meet the growing demands of increased air traffic. Credit: Ovidiu Dugulan/Shutterstock.com.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Department of Transportation (DOT) have awarded the Brand New Air Traffic Control System (BNATCS) contract to Peraton.

Through the BNATCS initiative, the FAA aims to transform national airspace operations in response to increasing demands from higher flight traffic, new unmanned systems, and older infrastructure.

The receipt of the contract was revealed by Peraton’s chairman, president, and CEO, Steve Schorer.

Schorer said: “Today, the US government has entrusted Peraton with a historic opportunity to fundamentally transform America’s air traffic control system, which will modernise our national airspace to ensure it remains the safest, most efficient, and most advanced in the world.

“We would like to thank President Trump, Secretary Duffy, and Administrator Bedford for their confidence in Peraton. This marks a defining moment not only for Peraton, but for the future of aviation in the United States and beyond.

“Our highly-skilled, dedicated, and talented team of engineers, technologists, and mission experts stands ready to hit the ground running to deliver a system Americans can count on—one that is more secure, more reliable, and a model for the world to follow.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

In September this year, Peraton announced its plans to work with the FAA to support efforts aimed at transforming air traffic control systems.

The company said that its intention to deliver improvements in safety and capability as part of the air traffic management system.

Peraton described itself as a pure-play systems integrator, unburdened by past FAA supplier failures or technical bias.

The company referenced experience in delivering federal missions and IT solutions across agencies at scale.

Peraton positions itself as a candidate to serve as the FAA’s prime integrator, citing its experience in transformation and innovation.

Through Peraton Labs (formerly Bell Labs), the company highlights substantial investment in applying technologies such as AI, secure communications, cyber security, and big data solutions.

The company mentioned work involving ground stations, modular systems, space communications, telemetry and tracking, digital simulations, and cyber-resilient architectures that support other government entities.

Peraton said its operational readiness matches the FAA’s goals for an updated air traffic control system intended to maintain economic activity, public safety, and national security.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up