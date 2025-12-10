TCS will develop advanced predictive analytics tools for operators worldwide. Credit: SNEHIT PHOTO/Shutterstock.com.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has joined the Skywise Partner Programme, an initiative by Airbus that certifies companies to deliver analytics solutions for the aviation industry.

As a participant in this programme, TCS will create solutions that are compatible with the Skywise platform.

This platform is said to bring together data from various sources such as in-flight, engineering, and operational activities to assist airlines in addressing operational challenges.

TCS’s work will focus on developing tools that use advanced predictive analytics for operators worldwide.

These tools are intended to help reduce unplanned maintenance and boost aircraft availability.

The company will also introduce digital twin models for simulating operational scenarios and anticipating component failures.

Optimisation algorithms, including those inspired by quantum computing, are planned for improving aspects such as fleet utilisation, turnaround scheduling, and logistics.

Additionally, TCS will provide AI-powered dashboards to support maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) teams and flight operations in making faster, data-driven decisions.

TCS manufacturing president Anupam Singhal said: “At TCS, we are redefining the future of the aerospace industry through transformative technologies like generative AI, digital twins, and quantum computing.

“Our expertise on the Skywise platform empowers airlines with data-driven capabilities to unlock significant levels of operational efficiency. We are building a resilient and interconnected aerospace ecosystem, paving the way for future-ready skies that are smarter.”

The Skywise Partner Programme, started in 2018 by Airbus, enables selected partners to use its digital platform to help airlines optimise their operations and maintain consistent data continuity across the aviation ecosystem.

In January this year, TCS inaugurated a new delivery centre in Toulouse, France, intended to accelerate AI-driven transformation in the aerospace and defence sectors.

