AccesRail allows travellers to book rail and bus tickets in addition to flights through major airline global distribution systems. Credit: Leka Sergeeva/Shutterstock.com.

Euroairlines has signed an agreement with AccesRail to offer passengers with combined air and rail ticketing options.

The partnership will integrate railway services from Renfe in Spain and Trenitalia in Italy into Euroairlines’ systems.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Go deeper with GlobalData

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs

Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms.

Find out more

This enables travellers to book journeys that connect flights with train routes, offering enhanced mobility in both countries.

In Spain, the collaboration allows passengers to combine Euroairlines flights with Renfe-operated routes to cities such as Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, Granada, Málaga, Pamplona, Seville, Valencia, and Zaragoza.

Italian routes included in the arrangement connect Fiumicino Airport and Roma Termini by air and rail to locations including Bologna, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples and Venice.

Euroairlines has announced that it will roll out these options to more markets in the coming weeks.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence

US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate?

Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis.

By GlobalData

The company said that this move is part of its wider global expansion strategy.

Euroairlines plans to add more railway operators in the coming months to broaden its intermodal travel offerings.

Euroairlines CEO Antonio López-Lázaro said: “The partnership with AccesRail strengthens our commitment to intermodality, a model that expands destinations, increases passenger flexibility and promotes more efficient and sustainable mobility.

“This agreement allows us to reach places where aircraft cannot, thanks to rail connectivity, and enhances travel options for passengers.”

AccesRail enables booking of rail and bus tickets alongside flights through major airline global distribution systems.

This allows travel agents, airlines, and online platforms to offer combined air and ground transportation, supporting intermodal travel and providing more sustainable options.

Airport Technology Excellence Awards - Nominations Closed

Nominations are now closed for the Airport Technology Excellence Awards. A big thanks to all the organisations that entered – your response has been outstanding, showcasing exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact.

Excellence in Action
HID has won the Biometric Gate Innovation Award for its BG100 Speedgate a next generation eGate combining HID® Facepod™ with ASSA ABLOY’s Speedgate. Discover how HID is redefining airport passenger processing with faster, contactless and secure biometric journeys from curb to gate.

Discover the Impact