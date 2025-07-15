The ATS system offers air traffic controllers a detailed, graphical representation of where each plane is in relation to its optimal path. Credit: Thales.

Thales has announced the successful deployment of its innovative Approach Spacing Tool (AST) at Hong Kong International Airport.

This technology is designed to optimise aircraft arrival spacing, promoting more efficient and sustainable air travel.

The technology has been fully integrated with Thales’ TopSky-ATC solution, supporting Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) globally.

The AST transforms how incoming flights are managed by precisely determining the best spacing during the approach phase, considering live conditions such as meteorological changes, aircraft capabilities, and the availability of runways.

This system offers air traffic controllers a detailed, graphical representation of each plane’s position in relation to its optimal path, guaranteeing accurate and streamlined ordering of aircraft.

Additionally, the system helps air traffic controllers maintain regular and ideal spacing for incoming flights.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department (HKCAD) has recognised the significant benefits of the AST.

By optimising arrival paths, the tool significantly reduces fuel consumption. The adoption of this technology is projected to lower fuel usage by more than 16,500 tonnes (t) and decrease carbon dioxide emissions by 52,000t each year.

These reductions will result in airspace that is both more sustainable and has lower carbon emissions, aiding in the achievement of worldwide environmental goals.

The AST system also increases airport capacity by enhancing runway throughput and enables accurate arrival sequences, thereby improving safety during operations.

Furthermore, predictable arrivals lead to fewer delays and a smoother passenger experience.

The initiative received second-place recognition in the “Greener Skies” category at the 2023 Air Traffic Management Awards, presented by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO).

Thales Asia and Pacific vice president of Airspace Mobility Solutions Philippe Bernard-Flattot said: “This innovation is a testament to Thales’ ingenuity in providing solutions that enhance global aviation operations.

“The Approach Spacing Tool not only improves safety and operational efficiency but also reflects our strong commitment to sustainability and innovation in aviation.”

Additionally, in May, Omnisys, a subsidiary of Thales Group, was awarded a contract by the Commission for the Implementation of the Brazilian Airspace Control System (CISCEA) to upgrade nine ATC radar systems throughout Brazil.

The agreement stipulates the establishment of a fresh radar facility at Presidente Prudente Airport in São Paulo.

With this new addition, there will be a total of 133 Thales-operated air traffic control radars monitoring Brazil’s skies.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up