Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has inaugurated a new delivery centre in Toulouse, France, aimed at driving artificial intelligence (AI) powered transformation within the aerospace and defence industries.
The new facility will leverage “next-generation” technologies such as AI, generative AI, machine learning, and data analytics to support European clients in enhancing aircraft design, manufacturing, and maintenance processes.
TCS president for manufacturing Anupam Singhal said: “This new centre embodies TCS’ commitment to driving future-ready manufacturing within the aerospace industry.
“By harnessing the power of AI and our deep domain expertise, we aim to achieve new heights of efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. Together, we are not just shaping the future of aircraft production but enabling future-ready skies.”
The new hub will focus on innovations that improve fuel efficiency, develop advanced materials for lighter aircraft structures, and implement predictive maintenance to minimise downtime and enhance safety.
The delivery centre is strategically positioned in Blagnac, near Toulouse Airport, to facilitate close collaboration with aerospace industry clients.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This marks TCS’ fourth delivery centre in France, following establishments in Lille, Poitiers, and Paris-Suresnes.
TCS France country head Rammohan Gourneni said: “Our ‘glocal’ model, combining proximity with key industrial players and cutting-edge international expertise, is a real asset.
“This new centre of excellence, a real catalyst for growth for our long-term strategy in France, brings together the best local talent and mobilises the entire international know-how of our group to offer sharp advice and flawless project execution to aerospace players.”
TCS has operated in France for 30 years, supporting CAC 40 companies and large enterprises in digital transformation.
The company stated that it has increased investments and plans to double its workforce in the region.
TCS also recently opened its innovation hub, TCS Pace Port, in Paris.
In November 2024, TCS partnered with Air France-KLM for a multi-year project to transform the airline group into a data-driven leader in aviation.
TCS will modernise the airline’s data infrastructure by migrating it to the cloud over a three year period.