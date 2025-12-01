Pan Am plans to operate modern Airbus aircraft on both domestic and international routes. Credit: Cineberg/Shutterstock.com.

Pan American World Airways (Pan Am) has engaged Trax to implement its eMRO maintenance management platform and eMobility applications as part of the airline’s new beginning.

The resurrected Pan Am will use maintenance oversight, compliance processes, inventory tracking, and operational planning on a single cloud-based system.

The eMobility suite will allow flight crews, mechanics, and inspectors to complete tasks without paper documentation, while cloud hosting provides access to real-time information and supports operational scalability.

Trax business development vice president Rajan Bindra said: “We are excited to be part of Pan Am’s resurgence and warmly welcome them to the Trax community.

“Trax’s eMRO and full suite of eMobility apps provide the real-time data access and automation needed to operate a connected and responsive modern maintenance operation.”

Pan Am is being relaunched as an airline, pending approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT).

It plans to operate modern Airbus aircraft on domestic and international routes and is currently undergoing FAA certification as a US 121 flag carrier.

Pan Am co-founder Ed Wegel said: “We are very pleased to be working with Trax, which is the best in class maintenance management system software, to help us maintain our fleet of Airbus aircraft. Trax is a proven system that brings great benefits to us as a start up airline.”

Trax offers aviation software solutions designed to manage digital signatures, workpacks, logistics through radio-frequency identification (RFID), biometric security, and offline functionality for mobile users.

These systems are intended to facilitate regulatory compliance and efficiency in aircraft maintenance within the aviation sector.

In March this year, Cathay Pacific selected Trax to support the digital transformation of its engineering department, enabling the latter to help advance the airline’s aviation technology initiatives.

