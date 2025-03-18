The agreement expands Trax’s airline portfolio and supports Cathay Pacific’s aviation technology advancements. Credit: Trax/PRNewswire.

Aviation maintenance services provider Trax has been chosen by Hong Kong’s home airline Cathay Pacific to support the digital transformation of its engineering department.

This agreement will enable Trax to assist Cathay Pacific in advancing its aviation technology initiatives.

Trax’s web-based eMRO solution, cloud hosting services, and eMobility applications such as AeroDox, VisualCheck, Line Control, TaskControl, and eContent Control will support Cathay Pacific’s transition to real-time, data-driven maintenance operations.

Cathay engineering director Keith Brown said: “Trax’s advanced maintenance solutions will modernise our operations, providing improved coordination and greater efficiency to support our commitment to safety, operational reliability, customer centricity, and innovation.”

“The implementation of Trax’s solutions will further enhance Cathay Pacific’s goal of being an industry digital leader.”

Trax’s mobile and cloud-based solutions will give the airline immediate access to essential operational data, facilitating informed decision-making, better coordination, and enhanced productivity in a paperless setting.

Trax executive vice president Andrew Schmidt said: “Trax is honoured to be at the centre of Cathay Pacific’s Engineering Department’s digital transformation.

“We are delighted that another Tier 1 operator has joined our Trax community to experience enhanced airworthiness control, integrated planning, streamlined processes, and a fully digital and paperless maintenance environment.

“Our eMRO solution will enable Cathay Pacific to improve its overall fleet performance and integrate innovative practices into its daily operations.”

In January this year, air transport technology provider SITA partnered with Cathay Pacific to enhance network connectivity across 51 airports, boosting bandwidth up to fivefold while maintaining cost efficiency.

In November 2024, HSBC Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific, and EcoCeres partnered to advance sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) adoption and air travel decarbonisation in Hong Kong.