Leidos has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) valued at $350m with Saudi Arabia’s National Security Services Company (SAFE) to improve security screening technology at the Kingdom’s airports and various other points of entry.

This strategic partnership aims to bolster threat detection capabilities with advanced solutions such as scanners for people and baggage, explosive detection systems, and rapid screening systems for cargo and vehicles.

The two companies formalised their commitment during the US-Saudi Investment Forum held in Riyadh earlier this month, coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration is expected to deliver Leidos’ technologies while providing localised training and services to improve overall security measures.

Leidos senior vice president and business area leader Michael Van Gelder said: “We’re honoured by the trust the Kingdom has in Leidos and grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with SAFE to deliver our technologies to some of the Kingdom’s most critical points of entry and transit.”

In February, Leidos entered a partnership with SeeTrue, an AI software company specialising in threat detection technology.

This move is set to enhance the efficiency of airport security screenings by integrating AI-powered algorithms capable of detecting prohibited items during customs checks.

Leidos will integrate third-party threat detection algorithms to expedite the development of these algorithms to meet evolving customer needs more effectively.

Last year, Leidos won a contract from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to enhance on-person screening technology at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

As part of this contract, Leidos is tasked with revamping the TSA’s complete fleet of Pro:Vision advanced imaging technology (AIT) systems by incorporating a new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven algorithm.

