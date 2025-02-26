The Leidos’ ClearScan cabin baggage explosive detection system and the ProVision and SafeView scanner. Credit: Leidos.

Leidos, a technology solutions provider, has partnered with SeeTrue, an AI software company, to improve the efficiency of security screening through AI-powered threat detection technology.

The partnership will focus on integrating AI-enabled algorithms to detect prohibited items in airport security and customs screenings by combining Leidos’ Trusted Mission AI approach with SeeTrue’s advanced technology.

By incorporating third-party threat detection algorithms, Leidos is set to expedite the development of these algorithms to better serve the changing requirements of its clientele.

Key areas of focus include algorithms for detecting currency and narcotics, which will be introduced to the market through Leidos’ ClearScan CT scanner.

Leidos’ ClearScan cabin baggage security screener utilises CT technology and advanced algorithms to enhance passenger convenience, allowing liquids and electronics to remain in carry-on luggage.

SeeTrue co-founder and CEO Assaf Frenkel said: “Together, we are leveraging open architecture and cutting-edge AI technology to automate threat detection in security and customs markets. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to creating a safer world through innovative collaboration.”

SeeTrue’s AI solutions are designed to integrate effortlessly with both x-ray and CT scanners across various settings, including airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities.

Leidos Security Enterprise Solutions senior vice president Michael Van Gelder said: “SeeTrue is an industry leader in threat detection algorithms, and we are excited to join forces with them.

“Through this smart collaboration, we are further demonstrating our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that provide advanced levels of threat detection for our customers.”

In October 2024, SeeTrue’s AI security screening tech was demonstrated at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas, US.

The demonstration was carried out by the Transportation Security Laboratory of the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate.