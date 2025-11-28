The joint system is intended to enhance the detection of prohibited items hidden in baggage. Credit: Frame Stock Footage/Shutterstock.com.

Leidos and Quadridox have entered into a partnership to develop an integrated checked baggage screening system for airports.

The collaboration brings together Leidos’ Examiner 3DX computed tomography (CT) technology and Quadridox’s DELPHI X-ray diffraction imaging (XRDI) platform.

The companies aim to increase the accuracy of security checks for checked luggage while supporting efficient airport operations amid growing passenger volumes and evolving regulatory needs.

The joint system is intended to improve the detection of prohibited items hidden in baggage and reduce false positive rates during screening.

According to the companies, this integration allows airports to gain enhanced insight into potential security threats while maintaining the speed of baggage analysis and routing.

Quadridox president and CEO Joel Greenberg said: “By combining XRDI and CT technologies with state-of-the-art AI-based algorithms, it enables a new era of threat detection.

“This partnership is exciting and goes beyond enhancing the efficiency and automation of checked baggage screening today, we are looking ahead to ensure our systems are ready for next-generation standards.”

Internal tests of the CT-XRDI system have recorded high performance without impacting operational throughput, said Leidos.

Data collection activities are ongoing at company facilities and government sites, alongside work on new detection algorithms.

Leidos and Quadridox plan to begin an airport trial of the technology in 2026.

Leidos commercial and international sector global security products division manager and vice president Nik Karnik said: “Separately, these technologies provide high levels of threat detection.

“When integrated, we aim to deliver a powerful and more comprehensive security screening solution to help keep air travel safe.”

In May this year, Leidos signed a $350m memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s National Security Services Company (SAFE) to enhance security screening technology at the Kingdom’s airports and other entry points.

