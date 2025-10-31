Official during the signing of the deal between Adani Airports and AIONOS. Credit: Adani Group.

Adani Airport Holdings (Adani Airports) has signed an agreement with AI technology company AIONOS, part of InterGlobe Enterprises, to introduce a multilingual, omni-channel AI solution across its portfolio of airports.

Based in India, Adani Airports is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

The partnership will involve the deployment of IntelliMate, AIONOS’ proprietary agentic AI platform. This move is part of Adani Airports’ digital strategy to integrate advanced technology for both customer and operational support.

The IntelliMate platform will offer automated assistance to passengers and employees through voice, chat, web, and mobile channels. The system will be available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects.

The technology aims to enable real-time access to information such as flight status updates, gate information, baggage tracking, directions within terminals, and other airport services. This unified approach is intended to provide consistency and context-aware support for airport users at all times.

By utilising machine learning, generative AI, predictive analytics and autonomous agents, the IntelliMate platform delivers automation across various touchpoints.

The platform is designed to streamline customer engagement and improve efficiency in handling passenger enquiries. It also allows Adani Airports to engage with both customers and staff across different modes of communication aligned with user preference.

AIONOS co-founder and vice chairman CP Gurnani said: “By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, Adani Airports is not only enhancing operational efficiency and inclusivity but also reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking leader in the aviation sector.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Adani Airports’ journey to redefine airport services, ensuring that travellers enjoy seamless, personalised support at every touchpoint, now and into the future.”

According to Adani Airports, the introduction of agentic AI is a continuation of its broader digital transformation programme. This programme focuses on building digital infrastructure that supports efficient business-to-business collaboration among airport stakeholders and delivers consistent passenger service standards.

Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal said: “Our collaboration with AIONOS marks a significant step in delivering seamless and personalised journeys for travellers across our airports.

“Together with in-house offerings such as aviio, Adani OneApp and Airport-in-a-Box, we are building a connected ecosystem that enhances efficiency, fosters inclusivity, and sets new benchmarks for smart, sustainable and future-ready airports in India.”

Adani Airports currently manages Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and will soon commence operations at the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport. The company’s portfolio consists of eight airports under its management with the inclusion of the new airport in Navi Mumbai.

