Travel is back in business. International tourism and corporate travel spending are rebounding to pre-pandemic levels. This resurgence has benefited in no small part from the rise of remote work and ‘digital nomads’.

At least 40 million people worldwide identify as being in this category, with more flexible and remote working patterns allowing people to pick up their laptops and work from almost anywhere.

Zac Eller, general manager of global partnerships, ExpressVPN. Credit: ExpressVPN

While this brings a lot of benefits – including the ability to maximise productivity by being online and working while in the air or waiting at departures – travellers still need to be on alert.

With 5G still proving to be patchy and higher fees for roaming abroad, many have come to rely on public WiFi services, but our need to stay connected comes with hidden dangers.

The hidden dangers of public WiFi

The vast majority of travellers depend on free airport WiFi networks to stay connected for work, general communication, and entertainment. Surveys show that over half of travellers connect to public networks at least weekly.

Safety is a key component of the entire travel experience and customers want their airport experience to be as safe and stress-free as possible. If travellers are relying on an airport’s public WiFi network to keep them connected, they also want to know that they can rely on the safety of that connection.

Yet public Wi-Fi networks are often much less secure than private networks, making them attractive targets for hackers and cybercriminals. Plus, with cybersecurity risks escalating and becoming more sophisticated, anyone can become a target without realising what is happening until it is too late.

Airports are prime targets for hackers due to the number of potential targets that pass through them, often in a hurry and looking for ways to get online for free. In a recent case, a passenger in Australia was arrested for setting up fake WiFi networks at an airport and even mid-flight to steal users’ passwords. Eager to jump online, travellers can easily fall into these traps, making unsecured networks a hacker’s playground.

The combination of higher traveller volumes and lax WiFi security underscores the urgent need for stronger protections. A CNBC article in late 2024 highlighted a particular rise in cyber attacks on public WiFi systems at airports and coffee shops.

The way we use our devices while travelling also compounds the risk. Driven by hybrid working, when being online on the move or outside of working hours is sometimes a given, many people have become accustomed to using their business devices as their personal ones, and vice-versa.

This crossover means that if a device is compromised on an insecure network, both personal and corporate data are at risk. If a hacker gains access to an employee’s work credentials, it could also lead to a broader security breach for the company. With our devices serving multiple purposes, security lapses can have far-reaching consequences.

Securing the terminal

Being aware of the risks is only half the battle, and airports can play a pivotal role by ensuring the WiFi services they offer customers are as secure as possible, taking measures to make them a less easy target for hackers.

The simplest way for airports to upgrade their public WiFi security is by implementing strong encryption over the top of their network. When a user connects to the WiFi network, their connection is then automatically encrypted and secured, so a hacker trying to get access to that person’s connection will see only gibberish.

On top of this, allowing users to connect without a password or credentials of any kind makes it much easier for hackers to operate. Even something as small as requiring a registration or access code can help reduce these risks.

Even with an encrypted network, it is still possible – although more difficult – for WiFi networks to be compromised. As such it’s important for individuals to always take responsibility for their own digital security when using these networks and use a virtual private network (VPN).

Securing peace of mind for travellers is the ultimate goal.

A VPN masks your IP address to create a secure tunnel between your device and the internet, shielding your connection from hackers, ISPs, and other prying eyes.

Education is therefore another key area where airports can play a part. Using signage, login portals, and announcements to inform travellers about WiFi safety can help in their own small way to highlight the potential pitfalls, and some airports are even incorporating cybersecurity tips into their apps to help raise awareness of common scams.

Securing peace of mind for travellers is the ultimate goal. By ensuring traveller data and information remains private, airports can reduce the potential dangers and focus on providing a pleasant, stress-free experience digitally and in person.

Industry collaboration for safer travel

Securing traveller data requires a joint effort across industries. When travel platforms – not just airports but airlines, hotels, and the entire travel community – make cybersecurity a priority, they send a clear signal that they care about their customers’ digital safety.

The more we collaborate on cybersecurity and privacy, the better it becomes. The convenience of free public WiFi shouldn’t come at the expense of the user, so there are precautions people and businesses should take.

Individuals should be aware of how to keep their personal and corporate data safe, including using tools such as a VPN and taking care when connecting to unsecured networks, while airport operators must consider what they can do to prioritise cybersecurity in every step of the travel experience.

Strengthening digital security will not only protect data. It will also increase trust, confidence, and excitement in the wider travel industry. By implementing proactive measures now, we can ensure that travellers’ personal data and information stay safe wherever they go.