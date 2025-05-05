The aviation industry’s increasing reliance on interconnected systems and digital technology has opened the door to serious cybersecurity threats. Airlines, airports, and air traffic control systems all depend on digital networks to operate safely and efficiently, but these essential networks are also prime targets for cyber attackers.

In 2024, the global aviation sector experienced 604 documented cyber incidents, according to CERT-SysDream. The majority of these were Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, accounting for 513 incidents, while ransomware attacks comprised 52 cases. Notably, the pro-Russian hacktivist group NoName057(16) was responsible for 132 of these attacks.

However, it’s important to note that these figures likely underrepresent the true scale of cyber threats in the aviation industry, as many incidents go unreported. For instance, in the US, 55% of aviation organisations reported experiencing a ransomware attack within a 12-month period.

The global IT outage in July 2024, caused by a faulty CrowdStrike software update, led to the cancellation of over 5,000 flights worldwide, underscoring the profound operational impact of cyber-related disruptions. High-profile cyberattacks continue to target major airlines and airports; for instance, Japan Airlines faced a cyberattack that disrupted 24 domestic flights during the peak holiday season in 2024.

Similarly, Italy’s Milan airports were among the targets of a DDoS attack claimed by the pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16), which temporarily disabled several official websites. These incidents not only disrupted operations but also posed significant financial, legal, and reputational risks to the affected organisations.

Qasim Bhatti, CEO, Meta1st

These statistics underscore the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity measures across the aviation sector to mitigate financial, operational, and reputational risks. Human error is often to blame for phishing, weak passwords, misconfigurations, accidental data leaks, and social engineering that are the root cause of approximately 95% of cybersecurity breaches, according to the World Economic Forum.

In response to this growing threat, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has introduced Part-IS regulations, which mandate comprehensive cybersecurity training for all employees who handle sensitive data. By October 2025, all qualifying personnel must be trained to recognise, prevent, and respond to cyber threats. Part-IS also requires training to be tailored by role, regularly updated, and meticulously recorded for compliance purposes.

But for organisations across the aviation sector, these new requirements represent a great opportunity to build cyber resilience from the inside out.

Training: the first line of defence

Cybersecurity training isn’t just about learning what a phishing email looks like. Today, it’s more about building a culture of awareness and accountability throughout your organisation.

When done right, training helps staff understand the risks they face every day, how their actions can make or break digital security, and what to do when something doesn’t look right.

Effective programmes cover the basics – such as password management, identifying phishing attempts, and incident reporting – but they can also go deeper. Training in the likes of risk assessment, real-world simulations, and incident response protocols helps teams build that all-important ‘muscle memory’ for when an actual threat arises.

When done right, training helps staff understand the risks they face every day.

And organisations that prioritise this type of training gain measurable results. Studies show a 40% reduction in phishing-related breaches and a 30% improvement in employees’ ability to respond to threats with robust training in place. In the broader business context, companies investing in cyber training experience a 45% decrease in successful attacks, and studies suggest they can contain a breach 27% faster than those without training programmes.

The financial impact is equally clear. In the transportation sector, the average cost of a data breach is $3.8m, according to IBM. Firms with strong cybersecurity awareness programmes can save up to $1.7m per incident.

Why AI-driven solutions matter

Traditional training, typically delivered in annual classroom sessions, struggles to keep pace with today’s evolving threats that are fast, targeted, and constantly changing. AI-driven training platforms are designed to meet this challenge.

These tools use machine learning to personalise training paths for each employee, identify knowledge gaps, and continuously adjust content based on new threats. Interactive phishing simulations and social engineering exercises improve practical awareness. And because these platforms automatically log participation and generate compliance reports, they also simplify the administrative side of meeting Part-IS requirements.

Organisations that implement simulated phishing tests have reported 70% reductions in phishing click rates over 12 months – proof that tailored, ongoing training works.

Beyond compliance

Meeting Part-IS requirements is non-negotiable for aviation organisations operating within the EU. But compliance is just the starting point. Cybersecurity training, especially when driven by data and adapted to specific roles, also offers a strategic advantage.

By training staff to respond quickly and accurately to cyber threats, companies reduce downtime and damage. They also position themselves as responsible partners, building trust with regulators, passengers, and commercial collaborators.

Insider threats, whether accidental or malicious, are considered the greatest risk by 85% of aviation cyber professionals. Training helps reduce this internal vulnerability, creating a more resilient workforce across all levels of the organisation.

As the aviation industry embraces digital transformation, its exposure to cyber threats will only grow. But with the right training, that risk becomes manageable. Cybersecurity training is an investment in operational safety, business continuity and public confidence.

By training staff to respond quickly and accurately to cyber threats, companies reduce downtime and damage.

By adopting modern, AI-driven training solutions, aviation organisations can not only meet regulatory expectations but also significantly improve their overall security posture.

This means fewer successful attacks, faster recovery times, and stronger protection of sensitive data and critical systems.

Cybersecurity begins and ends with people. Equipping them with the tools, knowledge and confidence to act as the first line of defence is essential. In an industry where safety is paramount, cyber training is no longer optional, it’s foundational.