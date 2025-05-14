VerdeGo Aero VH-4T-RD 400-kW turbine-hybrid powerplant. Credit: XTI Aerospace, Inc/PRNewswire.

XTI Aerospace, developer of VTOL and powered-lift aircraft, has signed a memorandum of understanding with VerdeGo Aero to collaborate on hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for aircraft.

This partnership aims to enhance powertrain solutions for both military and civilian applications within the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) sector.

The collaboration with VerdeGo is expected to advance the capabilities of XTI Aerospace’s TriFan 600 aircraft and its future variants.

It will also enable XTI to incorporate hybrid-electric propulsion from the initial design phase, optimising performance and efficiency.

VerdeGo Aero CEO and co-founder Eric Bartsch said: “VerdeGo Aero sees great potential for high-performance hybridised versions of the XTI aircraft family that leverage VerdeGo’s portfolio of hybrid powerplants to provide high-speed cruise and VTOL capabilities.

“Building on the maturity of our VH-4T turbine-hybrid powerplant and the design and analysis work completed on the VH-5 blended turbofan through both internal development and defense-supported programmes, VerdeGo will be working with XTI to identify optimal combinations of powertrain and airframe to deliver on the missions that are most important for both military and civilian markets.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

VerdeGo Aero has made advancements in its hybrid powerplant programmes over the past two years, which both companies believe will create synergies and solutions for customers.

The MoU outlines a framework for joint efforts in achieving aircraft mission performance targets and addressing power requirements associated with hybrid-electric systems.

This collaboration may lead to opportunities in military and commercial UAS logistics and cargo operations, where factors such as speed, range, and vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities are critical.

XTI Aerospace chairman and CEO Scott Pomeroy said: “We believe hybrid-electric power generation, electric propulsion, and other emerging technologies will enable XTI to deliver superior performance and increased sustainability across a wide range of applications and use cases.

“VerdeGo is a technology and thought leader in the field and we are excited to collaborate with them.”

Last month, XTI Aerospace unveiled the “Sparrow,” a subscale model of the TriFan 600, at the Avalon Airshow in Melbourne.

This model highlights the aircraft’s VTOL capabilities, featuring three operational fans, rotating ducts, and aft fan closure mechanisms.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up