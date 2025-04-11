The subscale model showcases the aircraft’s VTOL capabilities, incorporating three operational fans, rotating ducts, and mechanisms for closing the rear fan. Credit: XTI Aerospace, Inc/PRNewswire.

XTI Aerospace has unveiled its latest subscale model of the TriFan 600 aircraft at the Avalon Airshow in Melbourne, Australia.

This model referred to as “Sparrow”, demonstrates the aircraft’s vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities, featuring a design that includes three operational fans, rotating ducts, and mechanisms for closing the aft fan.

The company is set to commence flight testing of the subscale model later this month.

The model replicates the aerodynamic configuration of the TriFan 600 introduced at the airshow and will be instrumental in assessing the aircraft’s vertical takeoff and its return to vertical landing mode.

These flight tests aim to validate the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis associated with the “digital twin” of the aircraft, ensuring compliance with performance and safety benchmarks.

XTI Aerospace chairman and CEO Scott Pomeroy said: “The TriFan 600 has captivated prospective customers, suppliers and aviation enthusiasts with its cutting-edge technology and superior performance as the far, fast and flexible aircraft.

“This aircraft represents the future of air mobility, seamlessly blending the best of fixed-wing aircraft with the unique capability of vertical takeoff and landing.”

During the event, XTI Aerospace collaborated with VStar 21, a pre-order customer for the TriFan 600.

VStar 21 CEO Tony Laws said: “We are thrilled to have orders for the TriFan 600 and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact these aircraft will have on our operations.

“Its versatility and advanced technology are key to our mission of providing rapid, efficient access to remote locations, and we believe it will be a game-changer in saving lives across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.”

XTI Aerospace is focused on advancing air mobility, starting with the TriFan 600 as its initial Regional xVTOL model.

In January this year, XTI Aerospace secured access to the Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to support the development of the TriFan 600.

Frontier is claimed to be the world’s first exascale supercomputer and the second most powerful commercially available system.