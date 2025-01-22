The TriFan 600 is a VTOL aircraft combining helicopter flexibility with the speed and range of fixed-wing planes. Credit: PRNewsfoto/XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, the parent company of XTI Aircraft, has secured computing resources on the Frontier supercomputer at the Leadership Computing Facility of Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Frontier is claimed to be the “world’s first exascale supercomputer and the second most powerful commercially available system”. It is expected to enhance XTI’s ability to advance the development of the TriFan 600.

TriFan 600 is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft that merges helicopter’s operational flexibility with the speed and range of fixed-wing planes.

Operated by the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Frontier can perform over a quintillion calculations per second.

XTI stated that access to this technology “underscores the significance” of the TriFan 600 project and its potential role in advancing sustainable, next-generation aviation technologies.

Frontier’s computational power will enable XTI to conduct “precise” computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations, optimising the aerodynamic performance of the TriFan 600 and refining its design to meet “rigorous engineering and performance standards”.

XTI will use Frontier’s capabilities to refine key design elements, including the fan duct and the transition between vertical and horizontal flight modes, to optimise the aircraft’s “performance and efficiency”.

XTI Aerospace engineering vice president David Ambrose said: “The ability to perform high-fidelity CFD simulations at this scale will drastically enhance our design optimisation process.

“It brings us closer to realising the full potential of the TriFan 600, and we are deeply grateful to Oak Ridge National Laboratory for this invaluable opportunity.”

The TriFan 600 aircraft has a capacity to accommodate a pilot and up to six passengers. It has a cruise speed of 300kt (345mph/55km/h) and a cruise altitude of 25,000ft feet.

It has VTOL range of 600nm (700miles/1,100km) from helipad to helipad, while the CTOL (conventional takeoff and landing) range is 750nm (850 miles/1,400km) from airport to helipad or airport.

The aircraft is capable of short takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, allowing use of very short runways with front fans in intermediate positions.

It is powered by two turboshaft engines that are 100% SAF compatible, enabling up to an 80% reduction in CO 2 emissions.