Wizz Air’s total commitment to GTF-powered aircraft now stands at 453 following this latest order. Credit: RTX.

European low-cost carrier Wizz Air has chosen Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G-JM geared turbofan (GTF) engines to power 177 more Airbus A321neo aircraft.

This decision builds on Wizz Air’s previous commitments to Pratt & Whitney, which included 276 Airbus A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR aircraft in 2016 and 2020.

With this latest order, Wizz Air’s total commitment to GTF-powered aircraft has reached 453.

In addition to the engines, Pratt & Whitney will provide Wizz Air with a long-term EngineWise comprehensive service agreement for engine maintenance.

Currently, Wizz Air operates a fleet of 163 A320neo family aircraft equipped with GTF engines, alongside 73 A320ceo family aircraft powered by IAE V2500 engines.

The company recently took delivery of its first A321XLR aircraft, becoming the first airline globally to operate this model with GTF engines.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi said: “GTF engine technology delivers the most economical solution, providing unmatched fuel efficiency while enabling quieter and less emitting flights for our passengers, and a lower cost base for the airline.”

In a separate announcement, Frontier Airlines has also chosen Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines to power 91 Airbus A321neo aircraft, with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

This order increases Frontier’s total commitment to 235 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft, including those already delivered.

The GTF Advantage engine will be utilised for Frontier’s A321neo deliveries as it becomes the production standard in the coming years.

Frontier Airlines will receive a long-term EngineWise comprehensive service agreement for engine maintenance as well.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Frontier is claimed to operate the largest and youngest A320neo family fleet in the US, providing low-cost travel options across the US, Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America.

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said: “Our modern, highly fuel-efficient fleet is integral to The New Frontier, our customer-centric brand transformation that is proving affordable prices and an exceptional travel experience can fly hand in hand.

“The GTF engine also plays an important role in our continued commitment to being America’s Greenest Airline.”

In February this year, Pratt & Whitney announced that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified the GTF Advantage engine for the Airbus A320neo family.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up