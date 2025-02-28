Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine for the Airbus A320neo family has received FAA certification. Credit: Sylvain Ramadier.

Pratt & Whitney, a business of RTX, has announced the certification of the GTF Advantage engine by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Airbus A320neo family.

The GTF Advantage engine offers a significant increase in takeoff thrust, between 4% to 8%, which translates into higher payload capacity and extended range for airlines.

In addition to its increased thrust, the engine boasts better fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

Pratt & Whitney is also preparing the GTF Advantage for compatibility with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The engine features a complete redesign of life-limited parts and incorporates technological advancements throughout the gas path.

It benefits from increased airflow in the core, which reduces operating temperatures, and a “state-of-the-art” hot section that extends the time between maintenance intervals.

The high-pressure turbine has been enhanced with an advanced airfoil design and improved coatings, while the HPT and combustor have optimised cooling features to decrease oxidation.

Pratt & Whitney commercial engines president Rick Deurloo said: “The GTF Advantage engine extends that lead and enhances aircraft capability, providing more thrust and even more value to operators of A320neo family aircraft, especially on longer-range aircraft like the A321XLR, all with a more durable configuration.

“With this certification and engine deliveries on track for later this year, it’s fitting we mark these milestones in 2025, as Pratt & Whitney celebrates a century of powering the future.”

The endurance testing conducted during the GTF Advantage test programme has contributed to the product’s maturity upon its entry into service, according to the company.

It also leverages over 100,000 hours of engine and rig testing from all GTF programmes, as well as 38 million flight hours from in-service operations.

Furthermore, certain features of the GTF Advantage can be retrofitted into existing GTF engines to enhance their operational lifespan.

To date, more than 2,200 GTF-powered aircraft have been delivered to around 80 customers globally.

In 2023, Pratt & Whitney Canada collaborated with ATR to advance sustainable operations, ensuring PW127-series engines, including the next-gen PW127XT, can run on 100% SAF.