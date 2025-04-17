The agreement strengthens the WFS-Emirates partnership, expanding collaboration to 21 global locations. Credit: Worldwide Flight Services.

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS subsidiary, has secured a five-year cargo handling contract with Emirates SkyCargo at Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

This agreement enhances the existing partnership between WFS and Emirates, expanding their collaboration to 21 locations within the airline’s global operations.

Frankfurt Airport plays a vital role in Emirates’ European operations, with the airline’s freight division capable of managing over 1,400t of cargo weekly.

Emirates SkyCargo operations worldwide senior vice president Robert Fordree said: “With six scheduled freighters and 21 passenger flights per week, Frankfurt is an anchor of our European network.

“As one of the world’s most important financial hubs, we move significant volume in and out the market, including specialist products such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles and machinery.”

The contract outlines the continued collaboration between the two companies in important international markets and emphasises WFS’s role in supporting Emirates’ logistics with secure and efficient cargo handling services.

It is said to strengthen WFS’s role in the European air cargo sector and highlights its commitment to providing specialised handling solutions for major global airlines.

WFS Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia (EMEAA) gateway services CEO John Batten said: “At Frankfurt Airport, our team is focused on implementing the operational excellence and specialised handling capabilities that Emirates requires.

“Our significant investment in pharmaceutical handling capabilities at Frankfurt, combined with our proven expertise in managing time-sensitive cargo, positions us to deliver the efficient, secure, and reliable services that Emirates and their customers expect at this important European hub.”

In February this year, WFS enhanced its presence at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport by acquiring Menzies World Cargo Amsterdam, a segment of Menzies Aviation’s General Cargo Handling Operations.

This acquisition increases WFS’s warehouse capacity to over 50,000m² at the Netherlands’ main international airport.