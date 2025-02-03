Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has expanded its presence at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands with the acquisition of Menzies World Cargo Amsterdam, which is part of Menzies Aviation‘s General Cargo Handling Operations segment.
The transaction, which was finalised on 31 January 2025, has expanded WFS’ warehouse capacity to more than 50,000m² at the Netherlands’ primary international airport.
The acquisition, originally signed in August 2024, was completed after satisfying all necessary conditions, including local works council consultation.
This strategic move not only increases WFS’ operational footprint at Schiphol Airport but also strengthens its service offerings to more than 120 airline and freight forwarder customers.
According to WFS: “This acquisition reflects our strong commitment to the airport and its cargo community as well as our focus on providing the infrastructure and people capable of delivering high service standards for our customers and a platform for growth.”
Schiphol Airport boasts the largest cargo storage capacity among Dutch airports and maintains an extensive network of direct cargo flights to numerous global destinations, according to WFS.
Its advantageous location is coupled with seamless connections to international road, rail, and canal transport networks.
WFS Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia CEO John Batten said: “Menzies World Cargo employees joining us as part of this acquisition are a welcome addition to our team and will help us ensure WFS continues to play a key role in the growth of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as one of Europe’s Premier Air Cargo Gateways.”
In 2022, Singapore Airport Terminal Services, a provider of ground-handling and in-flight catering services, announced the acquisition of WFS from an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management for €1.18bn ($1.20bn) in cash.