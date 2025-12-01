Viettel Software and Vietnam Airlines representatives at the signing ceremony. Credit: Viettel Group/PRNewswire.

Vietnam Airlines and Viettel Group subsidiary Viettel Software Investment and Technology have formalised an agreement to develop a hazardous weather alert and operational support system for aviation use.

The collaboration aims to improve weather monitoring, increase operational efficiency, and maintain aviation safety standards amidst changing weather patterns.

Under the agreement, Viettel Software will provide Vietnam Airlines with a platform that can deliver alerts about dangerous weather conditions. The platform will also help evaluate potential impacts at various stages of flight, and supply operations teams with specific, accurate information.

The system will be integrated within Vietnam Airlines’ current operational infrastructure.

The two companies anticipate that this initiative will contribute to modernising technology infrastructure in aviation operations across the country.

In addition, Viettel Software is expanding its partnership with Weathernews (WNI), a major weather service firm in Japan, to introduce advanced meteorological technology into Vietnam.

This relationship enables Viettel Software to adapt international weather solutions for use in multiple sectors domestically.

Viettel Software has implemented various large-scale technology projects for state agencies and businesses in Vietnam and holds various international certifications in software and quality management.

In June 2024, Vietnam Airlines joined the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) CO2 Connect programme, committing to supply operational data to help calculate CO₂ emissions per passenger.

Launched in 2022, the CO2 Connect initiative was created to deliver consistent, comparable emissions calculations for both passengers and airlines, using the industry-standard RP-1726 methodology.

In 2023, Vietnam Airlines selected Boeing’s 737 MAX to expand its single-aisle fleet, making a multi-billion-dollar commitment to purchase 50 737-8 aircraft, announced as part of a partnership between the US and Vietnam.

