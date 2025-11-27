Vienna Airport has partnered with the Nemetschek to implement digital twin technology for improving operational efficiency and asset management. Credit: Nemetschek Group.

Vienna Airport in Austria has entered into a partnership with the Nemetschek Group to deploy digital twin technology aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and asset management across its facilities.

Under this agreement, Vienna Airport will use Nemetschek’s dRofus dTwin solution as its airport building information modelling (BIM) & Facility Integration Platform (ABIGAIL).

The introduction of openBIM-based facility management is expected to facilitate improved process management and information exchange throughout the airport’s lifecycle.

The dRofus dTwin software will generate detailed digital representations of the airport’s infrastructure, providing a single source for building and asset data.

It will connect information from various sources and systems, supporting stakeholders with real-time building details.

The airport intends to apply these digital tools not only for ongoing operations but also in the planned expansion of Terminal 3, set for completion in 2027.

The expansion includes additional gates, a new security checkpoint, lounges, and retail areas.

Vienna Airport subsidiary VIE Build CEO Christoph Eichler said: “By linking all relevant information, new foundations are created. This allows connections to be better recognised, enabling faster, more informed decisions to be made based on this information.”

Nemetschek’s technology is designed to integrate with the existing ecosystem of Vienna Airport by using open interfaces and application programming interfaces (APIs).

This collaborative approach aims to create a centralised information framework that supports facility management at every stage, said Nemetschek.

Nemetschek Group planning and design and digital twin business unit chief division officer Sunil Pandita said: “We are delighted that Vienna Airport is now expanding the use of our solution across its entire lifecycle.

“Our software platform for digital twins is particularly well-suited for complex ecosystems such as airports.”

Vienna Airport currently serves over 31 million passengers each year.

In February 2024, Vienna Airport began construction on its €420m ($486m) terminal expansion project, which will add 70,000m² of new space to enhance retail offerings and expand security facilities.

