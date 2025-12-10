The Valo aircraft is engineered to travel distances of up to 100 miles at speeds reaching 150mph, all while producing zero emissions. Credit: Vertical Aerospace/Business Wire.

Vertical Aerospace has unveiled Valo, a new electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which the company plans to bring into commercial service after receiving regulatory approval.

The aircraft has been developed in collaboration with partners such as Honeywell, Syensqo, and Aciturri.

It is designed to fly up to 100 miles at a maximum speed of 150mph and operates with zero emissions.

Vertical Aerospace is aiming for airliner-level safety certification in 2028, with early commercial routes expected to include airport-to-city centre connections.

Vertical Aerospace chair Domhnal Slattery said: “Valo sets a new standard – bigger, safer and more capable than anything in the sector. It’s a breakthrough for aviation and a clear sign of the UK’s leadership in aerospace.

“Valo embodies the best of Vertical – precision engineering, passenger-first design and deep collaboration with global aerospace partners – creating an aircraft with the most compelling operator economics.”

Valo succeeds the company’s VX4 prototype and features a new design informed by data from piloted test flights and feedback from airline and operator customers.

Key changes include upgraded materials, a more aerodynamic airframe, a redesigned wing and propeller architecture, an underfloor battery system, and fully certifiable redundancy to meet safety standards.

The cabin will initially offer four seats with panoramic windows and a cockpit divider. The design allows for expansion to six seats in future versions.

Valo’s platform also supports emergency medical services, cargo missions, and potential future variants for defence, hybrid, or autonomous operations.

The aircraft includes a cargo hold that can fit six cabin bags and six checked bags. It was developed in response to airline feedback.

Vertical Aerospace is close to completing a full piloted transition flight with its prototype, moving from vertical lift to forward flight.

Earlier tests have validated hover and wingborne performance, providing data that shaped Valo’s design.

Vertical Aerospace CEO Stuart Simpson said: “With the launch of Valo, Vertical moves from prototype developer to aerospace manufacturer.

“Valo is the aircraft that turns electric flight into a commercial reality – clean, quiet, fast and engineered for everyday service. It marks a new dawn in transport, one that will connect people in minutes, not hours.”

The company will build seven certification aircraft in the UK for final testing with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency ahead of its targeted Type Certification in 2028.

