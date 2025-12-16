The programme will cover the airports of Athens, Rhodes, Kos, Alexandroupolis, Kavala, Kozani and Ioannina. Credit: Vaisala.

Vaisala will supply Runway Visual Range (RVR) systems to seven airports in Greece under a project to modernise the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority’s (HCAA) infrastructure.

The programme covers Athens, Rhodes, Kos, Alexandroupolis, Kavala, Kozani and Ioannina airports and will run over a two-year period.

Printec will act as integration partner and manage the turnkey delivery for HCAA.

The company will oversee installation of complete RVR systems at all seven sites, with Vaisala responsible for specified elements of the deployment.

The contract includes LT31 transmissometers and Vaisala’s AviMet RVR software, which will be supplied for all participating airports.

Athens International Airport will receive three LT31 transmissometers per runway. Each of the other six airports will receive two LT31 units per runway strip to support different operational set-ups.

All locations will implement the AviMet RVR software to standardise procedures and integration across the network.

Athens International Airport, which has two runways and is the country’s main aviation hub, has used earlier generations of Vaisala sensors and software for more than 25 years.

Other Greek airports have also used Vaisala visibility measurement equipment over an extended period, and the new programme will replace legacy systems and expand coverage at the selected airports.

The seven airports are located in different parts of Greece and operate in a range of weather and geographical conditions.

The nationwide rollout will apply the same RVR solution across these varied environments.

In addition to hardware and software, Vaisala will provide on-site training throughout the two-year implementation, factory acceptance testing, remote diagnostics, extended warranty, and software upgrades.

Printec Greece and Cyprus cluster general manager Georgia Botsika said: “Printec has been a reliable partner for Vaisala in delivering aviation solutions across the region.

“This collaboration ensures that Greek airports will benefit from world-class technology and expertise, strengthening aviation safety and operational performance for years to come.”

Vaisala will supervise installation at Athens and Rhodes, after which Printec will carry out the remaining airport installations under Vaisala’s guidance.

Manufacturing of the systems has started. Units for Athens and Rhodes are scheduled to ship before the end of the year, with installation work expected to begin in early spring 2026.

Vaisala meteorology and aviation vice president Panu Partanen said: “This comprehensive RVR modernisation represents a significant investment in Greece’s aviation infrastructure.

“By deploying our most advanced visibility measurement technology across the country’s major airports, we are enabling safer operations and improved capacity during challenging weather conditions.”

