The new concourse will feature over 20 additional gates to support the expansion of airline operations. Credit: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in the US has received a $108m commitment from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to assist with its expansion programme.

The funding has been indicated through a letter of intent (LOI) from the FAA. It will support the Airfield Capacity Improvements Project, which includes new taxiways and upgrades to airfield infrastructure.

The expansion is part of AUS’s Journey With AUS long-term plan, featuring the construction of Concourse B.

The new concourse will add more than 20 gates to accommodate airline growth.

The project also covers additional space for restaurants, shops, lounges, music venues, and passenger facilities.

According to AUS, the funding support will assist with airfield and taxiway improvements designed to increase efficiency and safety, as well as reduce delays.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Planned works include new parallel taxiways for Concourse B, high-speed exits, and related infrastructure.

AUS CEO Ghizlane Badawi said: “AUS is both grateful and excited to be awarded this critical FAA commitment, which allows us to move forward on two fronts: expanding the terminal with Concourse B and Tunnel and improving the airfield with new taxiways.

“Federal investments like this ensure that AUS can keep pace with our region’s incredible growth while serving the needs of our expanding community.”

This funding follows a letter of support sent in June 2024 by Congressman Lloyd Doggett and Representatives Greg Casar, Michael McCaul, Chip Roy, and John Carter.

Their efforts contributed to securing the FAA’s approval for the funding, said AUS.

AUS has already secured $96.34m from the FAA’s Airport Terminal Program for the Concourse B and Tunnel project.

The airport indicates it will continue applying for federal grants while using revenue bonds, available funds, and future airport revenues for further expansion projects.

No money from the City of Austin’s General Fund is being used for these airport improvements, according to AUS.

The announcement follows other recent developments in the Journey With AUS programme, including the early completion of the International Arrivals Improvements project and work beginning on the Yellow Garage and Atrium Infill projects.

FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said: “Safe, modern infrastructure is essential to keeping our aviation system the safest and most efficient in the world.

“This investment at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport will reduce delays and increase capacity as the airport continues to grow.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up