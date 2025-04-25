JetZero’s aircraft design seeks to improve fuel efficiency by minimising drag and boosting lift. Credit: JetZero.

United Airlines has announced an investment in JetZero, a start-up focused on developing blended wing body (BWB) aircraft.

This investment includes a conditional agreement for the potential order of up to 100 aircraft, with an option for an additional 100, contingent upon JetZero meeting specific development milestones, including the flight of a full-scale demonstrator by 2027.

The agreement also stipulates that the aircraft must comply with United’s safety and operational standards.

JetZero’s aircraft design aims to enhance fuel efficiency by reducing drag and increasing lift across the wingspan, potentially achieving a 50% reduction in fuel consumption per passenger mile compared to similarly sized aircraft.

This technology aligns with United’s objectives to decrease carbon emissions and operational costs.

United Airlines Ventures (UAV) head Andrew Chang said: “If successful, JetZero has the potential to evolve our core mainline business by developing aircraft with a bigger, more comfortable cabin experience for our customers while increasing fuel efficiency across our network.”

JetZero received a $235m contract from the US Air Force in 2023 to expedite the development of its full-scale demonstrator.

The JetZero Z4 aircraft is designed to carry 250 passengers and is compatible with conventional jet fuel, as well as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends.

The design is expected to improve the passenger experience by offering flexible seating arrangements, larger seats across all classes, and dedicated overhead bin space for each passenger.

Additionally, the aircraft features a wider main boarding door, multiple aisles, and enhanced accessibility options, including wider aisles and handicap-accessible lavatories.

JetZero CEO and co-founder Tom O’Leary said: “United’s investment in our company signals the industry’s belief that new, innovative technology is needed in order to achieve the efficiency and cost savings that will be required to meet the continued growth in demand for air travel across the globe.”

Recently, Alaska Airlines invested JetZero through Alaska Star Ventures (ASV), which includes options for future aircraft orders.

ASV aims to identify and implement technologies to help Alaska achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Last month, Altair teamed up with JetZero to drive aerospace innovation by developing a commercial blended-wing aircraft aimed at improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions.

