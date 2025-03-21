The company will utilise the Altair FlightStream aerodynamics tool from the Altair HyperWorks suite. Credit: Altair Engineering

Altair has partnered with JetZero to advance aerospace innovation, with a focus on developing a commercial blended-wing aeroplane, which will enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

JetZero is leveraging Altair’s computational tools to optimise the aerodynamics of its aeroplane, with a projected 50% reduction in fuel consumption.

The company will use the Altair FlightStream aerodynamics tool, part of the Altair HyperWorks suite, to perform advanced computational fluid dynamics simulations.

The tool will help to reduce computational costs and accelerate the time to market for the blended-wing aeroplane.

Altair’s solutions are crucial in bridging the gap between high-fidelity simulation and engineering, enabling JetZero to tackle design challenges effectively.

The partnership is said to benefit from the Altair Aerospace Startup Acceleration Programme, which provides JetZero with access to a comprehensive portfolio of simulation, data analytics, and AI tools.

These tools are crucial for conducting interior noise studies and other essential analyses for the aeroplane’s development.

JetZero co-founder and CEO Tom O’Leary said: “With FlightStream and other tools within the Altair portfolio, our team can run the simulations on an accelerated time frame, at scale, and with the simplicity we need to transform an industry.

“The Z4 airplane is inevitable, and Altair is helping us to shape the future of aviation.”

The blended-wing design represents a departure from traditional tube-and-wing aircraft, merging the wings with the body to enhance lift and minimise drag.

This design also offers a more spacious interior, potentially improving the passenger experience or increasing cargo capacity.

Additionally, the structure is lighter and quieter, with engine placement that directs noise upwards, lessening the impact on surrounding communities.

JetZero’s goal is to achieve the first full-scale flight of their blended-wing aeroplane by 2027.

Altair aerospace and defence senior vice president said: “Altair is delighted that JetZero is leveraging our simulation and AI technology to push limits in airplane design.”

Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines partnered with JetZero to create a revolutionary blended-wing-body (BWB) aircraft that could enhance air travel efficiency by up to 50% compared to existing models.