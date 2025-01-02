The UK has taken a step towards greener aviation with the enforcement of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandate.
The mandate requires that flights departing from UK airports must use a minimum of 2% SAF, which is expected to reduce carbon emissions substantially.
Derived from sustainable sources such as household waste or used cooking oil, SAF emits on average 70% less carbon than traditional jet fuel.
The mandate stipulates a progressive increase in SAF usage, targeting 10% by 2030 and 22% by 2040.
The government’s Plan for Change is bolstered by this mandate, which is projected to supply around 1.2 million tonnes of SAF to the UK airline industry annually by 2030.
This volume of fuel would be sufficient to circumnavigate the world 3,000 times.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Aviation minister Mike Kane said: “From this moment on, aviation will be a greener, more sustainable form of travel and today marks a significant milestone for the UK SAF industry.
“With thousands of jobs supporting the UK SAF industry and flying becoming popular than ever, the mandate will help deliver our Plan for Change helping to grow the economy and giving people the freedom to travel in a more sustainable way.”
The introduction of the SAF mandate is a critical move in the UK’s broader strategy to reduce aviation emissions.
It follows the inaugural meeting of the Jet Zero Taskforce, which is dedicated to establishing a roadmap for cleaner aviation.
The government has also announced plans to introduce a revenue certainty mechanism to stimulate investment in UK SAF production facilities.
This mechanism, working in tandem with the SAF mandate, aims to mitigate investment risks and boost investor confidence.
A consultation on this revenue certainty mechanism is expected to launch early this year.
Last November, the UK Government launched the Jet Zero Taskforce to guide the aviation sector toward a sustainable future.
Announced by transport minister Louise Haigh, the task force aims to align with national goals of becoming a clean energy leader while boosting economic growth.