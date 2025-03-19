Six tech companies are tasked with developing scanners to enhance threat detection, reduce false alarms, and speed up screening. Credit: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) has announced that six British tech companies would share a £450,000 ($584,370) fund to advance the development of cutting-edge screening technology.

The investment in smart airport technology is aimed at streamlining passenger journeys and bolstering security.

These companies, located from Tewkesbury to Cambridge and Nottingham, are tasked with creating scanning equipment to improve threat detection.

The goal is to minimise false alarms and manual checks, thereby accelerating the screening process and lessening the inconvenience for travellers.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure the £20bn ($25.9bn) aviation sector’s sustainability and maintain the UK’s competitive edge globally.

The investment is expected not only to enhance airport operations but also to stimulate local economic growth by creating jobs and developing skills.

The programme is designed to break down barriers to opportunity and kickstart economic expansion across the country.

In addition to the grant funding, the companies will receive business support through workshops led by experts at the Connected Places Catapult.

These sessions will cover a range of topics, including technical matters, corporate finance, and regulation, to trial design and understanding customer needs.

UK Aviation Minister Mike Kane said: “Safety is our top priority and this funding will strengthen the UK’s already rigorous security standards, bolster our competitiveness internationally and ensure that passengers can continue to fly with ease of mind.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we are turbocharging investment in the aviation sector and going further and faster with expansion plans to kickstart economic growth and deliver high-skilled jobs across the country.”

Connected Places Catapult is the delivery partner for the programme and has previously managed several initiatives for the department, including the Transport Research and Innovation Grants (TRIG) programme, which focuses on advancing scientific and technological developments in UK transport.

In November 2024, the UK government launched the Jet Zero Taskforce to drive aviation sustainability and clean energy growth.