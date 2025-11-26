Transport Minister Heidi Alexander confirmed the Heathrow expansion choice. Credit: Jaimi Joy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Heathrow Airport Limited’s (HAL) proposal for a third runway will serve as the foundation for the next stage of Heathrow expansion, following confirmation from UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

This decision sets Heathrow’s scheme as the basis for the review of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), which guides planning and regulatory decisions for airport development in the UK.

Any proposed modifications to the ANPS will open for public and industry consultation in summer 2026, with subsequent parliamentary scrutiny.

The government selected HAL’s proposal after evaluating submissions from the remaining candidates last month, assessing deliverability and alignment with parliamentary timelines for a development consent decision.

The expectation is that HAL will submit a formal application for development consent after completion of the ANPS review process.

Review procedures are designed to incorporate updated environmental and climate change considerations into airport planning frameworks.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Alexander stated that she contacted the independent Climate Change Committee to request advice, specifically regarding the role of aviation in meeting the UK’s carbon budgets.

She also invited feedback on proposed updates to the ANPS to ensure it aligns with climate commitments.

The committee’s input will inform whether capacity increases are consistent with net zero obligations.

Alexander said: “Heathrow is our only hub airport which supports trade, tourism and hundreds of thousands of jobs, underpinning prosperity not only in the South East but across the UK.

“Today is another important step to enable a third runway and build on these benefits, setting the direction for the remainder of our work to get the policy framework in place for airport expansion.”

The Department for Transport has indicated that selection of HAL’s scheme does not amount to final approval for construction or detailed design. Elements such as runway length or configuration will remain subject to technical evaluation through the review period.

The government reiterated that expansion proposals must comply with national legal requirements relating to carbon emissions, air quality, and noise in addition to economic criteria.

Heathrow, currently serving as the UK’s main hub airport, processed 23.4 million passengers during the peak summer season.

Expansion is expected to address capacity demands and is positioned by authorities as a strategic move for supporting connectivity and international commerce.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: “We’re taking action where previous governments hesitated, and moving forward with Heathrow’s third runway to drive economic growth, international investment and better connections for our country.”

Simultaneously, work is underway on national airspace modernisation efforts aimed at optimising aircraft routing efficiency and reducing operational emissions.

Updated Airspace Design Strategic Objectives specify that Greater London’s airspace, which is currently handling over 1.1 million movements annually, will take precedence in redesign processes.

These measures are intended to accommodate future traffic projections and synchronise with anticipated throughput from an expanded Heathrow by 2035.

A government consultation has also commenced on revisions to Air Navigation Guidance, focusing on clarifying regulatory priorities related to airspace changes while maintaining mechanisms for public engagement.

This update follows recent approvals for expansion projects at Luton and Gatwick airports.

The government is also moving forward with legislative backing for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Bill, which intends to support domestic SAF production via price guarantees, alongside a £63m ($82.7m) investment to accelerate SAF plant construction.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up