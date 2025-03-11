TKE will offer complete lifecycle services for all four concourses at DXB, including Concourse D and Concourse A, which serve A380 and B777 aircraft. Credit: TK Elevator.

TK Elevator (TKE), a vertical transportation and urban mobility solutions provider, has secured a new ten-year service contract with Dubai Airports for the maintenance of passenger boarding bridges (PBB) and aircraft stand equipment at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Under the contract, TKE will provide comprehensive lifecycle services for all four concourses at DXB, including Concourse D and Concourse A, which accommodate the A380 and B777 aircraft.

The service provision extends to round-the-clock maintenance of 152 PBBs, pre-conditioned air, and ground power units.

Dubai Airports chief technology and infrastructure officer Omar Binadai said: “Dubai International (DXB) thrives on partnerships that drive seamless journeys for tens of millions of guests annually and support the operational backbone of our airport.

“Our collaboration with TK Elevator reflects this ethos, combining innovation and reliability to enhance critical airport infrastructure.”

The partnership between TKE and Dubai Airports began in 2004, providing a wide range of products and services aimed at the efficient and safe transportation of passengers at DXB.

TKE’s customer service-oriented lifecycle management enhances Dubai Airports’ asset availability and passenger experiences, according to the company.

In addition, the partnership has seen the implementation of the world’s first PBBs designed for the A380.

TKE Airport Solutions CEO Ignacio Medina said: “Our reputation for service and product excellence coupled with deep experience and relationship with Dubai Airports enabled us to understand the specific service and operability requirements of the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic.”

In September 2024, the companies announced a multi-year universal service contract covering nearly 5,000 TKE and third-party elevators, escalators, and other equipment at DXB for passenger and cargo operations.

In April of the same year, Dubai’s ruler, Mohammed Al Maktoum, had greenlit a $34.8bn project to replace Dubai International Airport with an expanded Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), also known as Dubai World Central.

Originally opened in 2010 for cargo, the site will now feature a new passenger terminal designed to handle 260 million passengers each year.