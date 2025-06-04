TK Elevator delivered passenger elevators, panoramic machine room-less elevators, and heavy-duty freight elevators. Credit: TK Elevator.

TK Elevator has supplied 102 mobility units for the recently-inaugurated Terminal 3B at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (CKG) in China.

For CKG’s fourth runway, serving as the “exclusive” elevator supplier, TK Elevator delivered passenger elevators, panoramic machine room-less elevators with a maximum load capacity of 3t (tonnes), and heavy-duty freight elevators that can handle up to 9t.

The 363,000m2 Terminal 3B, which was inaugurated in April, is claimed to be the “world’s largest” standalone airport satellite hall.

It features sustainable architecture, including thermal dimming glass, optimised natural lighting, and advanced insulation.

TKE stated that its mobility solutions support safe and efficient passenger movement within the terminal.

This partnership with CKG builds on TKE’s earlier work at the airport, where it installed 301 units in Terminal 3A, which is linked to Terminal 3B through a monorail.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

TK Elevator Asia Pacific CEO Jurgen Bohler said: “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Chongqing Jiangbei Airport.

“The new Terminal 3B is an impressive milestone in the airport’s development. TK Elevator’s expertise in delivering seamless mobility solutions for premier infrastructure projects makes us the ideal partner for this landmark terminal.

“Our innovative systems ensure safe, efficient urban mobility, aligning with the world-class implementation of Terminal 3B.”

Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, an air traffic hub in Western China, handles up to 80 million passengers annually.

The airport has more than 400 TKE mobility units installed.

In March this year, TKE signed a ten-year service contract with Dubai Airports to maintain passenger boarding bridges (PBB) and aircraft stand equipment at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

This contract requires TKE to deliver comprehensive lifecycle services for all four concourses at DXB, including Concourse D and Concourse A, which serve A380 and B777 aircraft.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up