ProParts+ offers several new features tailored for the 525 series. Credit: Textron Aviation/Business Wire.

Textron Aviation has introduced ProParts+, an enhancement to its ProAdvantage support programmes tailored for operators of the Cessna Citation 525 series.

This new offering expands upon the existing ProParts programme, aiming to meet customer needs and improve operational reliability.

ProParts+ includes a range of new features specifically designed for the 525 series.

It provides enhanced landing gear coverage, which includes protection from trunnion down, covering components that were previously not included in the ProParts programme.

This includes trunnions, trailing links, axles, oleos, shimmy dampeners, wheels, actuators, hydraulic lines, wire bundles, and hardware located in both the nose and main wheel wells.

Additionally, ProParts+ offers coverage for consumables, such as specific corrosion-inhibiting compounds and fuel test kits.

Standard freight coverage for parts that are included in the programme is also part of this new initiative.

Furthermore, a contract buy-out option is available for customers who need to terminate their contracts early due to the sale of their aircraft.

Textron Aviation Global Parts Distribution senior vice president Brad White said: “Expanding our ProAdvantage portfolio with ProParts+ reflects our continued investment in the long-term support of the Citation 525 Series.

“ProParts+ is a direct response to customer feedback. We’ve designed this program to provide greater peace of mind and value by covering high-cost components and consumables that matter most to our operators.”

The ProParts programme is a fixed-cost initiative under the ProAdvantage umbrella, designed to streamline maintenance planning by covering essential airframe systems and avionics parts required for both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

Operators are claimed to benefit from predictable monthly payments based on their reported flight hours, allowing for consistent expense management while ensuring the use of original or authorised parts.

ProParts+ is currently open for enrolment and will be available alongside the existing ProParts programme, according to the company.

In July this year, Textron Aviation announced an upgrade to the Cessna Skyhawk training aircraft, featuring a dual electronic ignition system (dual EIS) designed to enhance maintenance, operational efficiency, and overall performance.

