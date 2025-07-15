The dual EIS features advanced electronic components and minimises the internal moving parts of the Cessna Skyhawk. Credit: Textron Aviation/Business Wire.

Textron Aviation has announced that the Cessna Skyhawk training aircraft has been upgraded with a dual electronic ignition system (dual EIS) aimed at improving maintenance, operational efficiency, and overall performance.

This new dual Lycoming electronic ignition system is now standard on all newly manufactured Cessna Skyhawk models, replacing the older dual magneto ignition system, according to the company.

The dual EIS incorporates advanced electronic components and reduces the number of internal moving parts, optimising the aircraft’s operation.

The solid-state electronic technology is expected to enhance maintenance intervals, fuel efficiency, and engine performance, significantly lowering aircraft operating costs.

Textron Aviation Piston and Utility Sales vice president Chris Crow said: “The incorporation of the dual electronic ignition system demonstrates Textron Aviation’s continued commitment to our piston aircraft, including the legendary Cessna Skyhawk, by easing operations for customers.

“With 70 years of proven performance, the aircraft continues to play a vital role in supporting pilots across the globe.”

The dual EIS upgrade coincides with the 70th anniversary of the Cessna 172 Skyhawk, which first flew in June 1955.

Equipped with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics featuring wireless connectivity, the Skyhawk also includes a standard angle-of-attack display system.

Its modern interior offers amenities such as power headset plugs at each seat, USB charging ports, and upgraded seating for enhanced comfort.

Additionally, it is fitted with a McCauley aluminium fixed-pitch propeller and a Lycoming IO-360-L2A engine that delivers 180 horsepower.

In May 2024, Textron Aviation launched a new Global Parts Distribution facility in Wichita, Kansas, enhancing its global supply chain.

This facility, situated at Textron’s headquarters, expanded the warehouse space by 180,000ft² (16,700m2).

