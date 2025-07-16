Tanni Grey-Thompson (L) is a disability rights activist and member of the UK Parliament’s upper house. Credit: Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group, established by the UK government in November 2024 and chaired by former Olympic champion Tanni Grey-Thompson, has released a set of recommendations aimed at improving air travel for disabled individuals.

The group outlined 19 specific actions for airlines, airports, and the aviation regulator to implement.

A primary recommendation is the introduction of disability awareness training for all aviation personnel, including airline staff, assistance providers, ground services, security, and hospitality teams.

This training will be developed with input from disabled individuals to ensure its relevance and effectiveness.

The report also emphasises the need for clearer information for passengers regarding travel assistance, including guidance on how to request and book support, details about available in-airport services, and instructions for transporting mobility aids.

Accessible complaint procedures for passengers are also highlighted as essential.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Grey-Thompson said: “This report is the next critical step in making air travel more inclusive for disabled people.

“I’m grateful for the commitment the industry has shown to making change and breaking down barriers in aviation for everyone, bringing freedom to travel, whether for leisure or work, and to connect with friends and family.”

Additionally, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is advised to enhance its oversight of accessibility measures by reviewing its airport accessibility framework, which evaluates airports annually on their compliance with legal obligations.

Last month, the CAA’s Airport Accessibility Report highlighted significant improvements in services for disabled and less mobile passengers at most UK airports, though three airports were noted for needing enhancements.

The report assessed 28 UK airports with more than 150,000 annual passengers from April 2024 to March 2025.

The assessments showed that most airports received ‘good’ or ‘very good’ ratings for accessibility.

The Aviation Accessibility Task and Finish Group plans to continue advocating for these recommendations within the aviation industry and will provide annual updates to the Department for Transport on the progress made in their implementation.

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Everyone should be able to travel with dignity and be respected at every stage of their journeys, including disabled passengers.

“That’s why we established this group in November last year, and I welcome this report’s findings, which will clear the runway for greater accessibility in aviation.”

Karen Dee, chief executive of AirportsUK, said: “Airports continue to work extremely hard to provide the services required by passengers with additional needs, both visible and non-visible, on which they are assessed every year by the CAA, the UK regulator.”

Anthony Jennings, disability rights advocate and accessible transport advisor added:

“Disabled people’s representation with their lived experience and accessible transport expertise, in collaboration with industry stakeholders, was fundamental to delivering inclusive recommendations in the Group’s accessibility report.”

“Implementation of the recommendations – including improved staff training and mobility aid handling, clear passenger rights and complaints procedures and a review of the CAA’s airport performance framework – will improve the real-world inclusive experience for disabled passengers and give them more confidence to fly,” he said.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up