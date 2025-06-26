The CAA accessibility report evaluates the airports’ performance from April 2024 to March 2025 against a standard framework. Credit: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) latest Airport Accessibility Report has identified substantial progress in the services provided to disabled and less mobile passengers at most UK airports, with three airports cited for needing improvement.

In 2024, a record 5.5 million passengers requested assistance at UK airports, representing approximately 1.9% of total passengers, an increase from 0.94% in 2010 and 1.69% in 2023.

The report evaluated the performance of 28 UK airports with more than 150,000 passengers annually from April 2024 to March 2025.

The Airport Accessibility Framework was launched in 2014 to set clear standards for airport accessibility. It has led to significant investment in improving services and facilities across UK airports.

Airports are assessed based on performance against waiting time targets for passengers, a satisfaction survey of assistance service users, and consultation with disabled individuals and organisations through Access Forums.

UK Civil Aviation Authority Consumers and Markets group director Selina Chadha said: “We want disabled passengers and those with limited mobility to be confident when travelling through UK airports. Our mission is to protect people and enable aerospace and we believe that entire industry should be behind the goal of making aviation accessible to all.

“It is welcome that most airports scored positively, but there is clearly more to do from those found to be needing improvement.”

The report found that 11 airports achieved a ‘very good’ rating, while 14 were rated ‘good’.

The ‘very good’ rating was retained by Belfast City, East Midlands, Newcastle, and Teeside airports.

Aberdeen, Belfast International, Bournemouth, Exeter, and London Luton improved from last year’s ‘good’ rating to achieve the ‘very good’ rating.

Similarly, Cardiff and London Gatwick made significant strides forward after being previously rated as ‘needs improvement’ and achieved the ‘very good’ rating.

The airports that received a ‘good’ ranking, included Bristol, Liverpool, and Norwich, after showing improvement from the previous year’s ‘needs improvement’ status.

Birmingham, Inverness, London City, and Manchester maintained their ‘good’ ratings.

Additionally, City of Derry, Cornwall Newquay, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, London Southend, and Southampton were rated as ‘good’.

Three airports were placed in the ‘needs improvement’ category, including London Heathrow, Edinburgh and Glasgow Prestwick.

London Heathrow was found to have good services at Terminals 2,4, and 5, but Terminal 3 was found to have unclear waiting time standards.

Edinburgh failed to meet the standards for the provision of assistance due to operational issues, while Glasgow Prestwick failed to consult with disabled groups adequately.

Responding to the report, AirportsUK policy director Christopher Snelling said: “We welcome this report as a way of helping focus and drive performance from our sector on this important issue.

“We are pleased to note that 25 of the 28 UK airports assessed were good or very good, and that 82% of disabled passengers reported being satisfied with their most recent flight, roughly similar to that of passengers as a whole, and a notable improvement on the year before. Where it identifies issues, this will help those airports address concerns.

“The report also shows that use of accessibility services has grown again, up from 4.6 to 5.5 million users in just one year, now representing almost 2% of travellers.

“Airports are continuing to have to adjust to these new higher levels of demand, so the generally good performance at this time is all the more pleasing. However, services can always be better, and airports will continue working with CAA and accessibility groups over the next year and beyond to improve services even further.”

