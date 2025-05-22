Aurrigo and Swissport will launch iGSE Auto-DollyTug at Zurich Airport. Credit: Aurrigo International plc.

Swissport has entered into a partnership with UK-based Aurrigo International to initiate a global pilot project focused on autonomous ground handling solutions at Zurich Airport in Switzerland.

The pilot project will commence with the introduction of a digital simulation platform at Zurich Airport, which will allow Swissport to model ground operations in a virtual setting.

This platform, known as Auto-Sim, will assist in identifying opportunities for automation and facilitate data-driven planning for infrastructure and operations.

Following this initial phase, the project will progress to a live trial featuring Aurrigo’s autonomous electric vehicle, the Auto-DollyTug.

This vehicle is equipped with 360° obstacle detection and automated loading and unloading functions for unit load devices (ULDs), aimed at improving ramp operations and fleet coordination.

Aurrigo International CEO Professor David Keene said: “This partnership with Swissport is a pivotal step in scaling autonomous innovation across global aviation.

“This agreement underscores our shared commitment to long-term collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence in aviation automation.”

The collaboration at Zurich Airport is part of a wider rollout strategy, with plans to evaluate additional airport locations for future implementation.

Swissport will have exclusive operational rights to Aurrigo’s autonomous solutions at sites where it operates.

Furthermore, Swissport will gain early access to Aurrigo’s expanding range of autonomous technologies, including a remote control and command platform, which will support the scalable deployment of autonomous assets within its global network.

Swissport International president and CEO Warwick Brady said: “This partnership marks a key milestone in Swissport’s innovation journey.

“By integrating autonomous technologies into our operations, we are taking a next step in redefining ground handling – improving safety, boosting efficiency, and supporting the sustainability ambitions of our airline and airport partners across our global network.”

In 2023, Mexico’s flag carrier AeroMexico contracted Swissport for ground services at Rome Fiumicino Airport, with the agreement in effect until March 2026.

