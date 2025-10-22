Airlines must obtain a special permit from their National Supervisory Authority to use the curved approach. Credit: Swedavia.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden has become the first in Europe to implement a new air traffic approach method called Established on RNP (EoR), developed by Swedavia and Luftfartsverket.

This procedure enables arriving aircraft to use curved approaches more frequently than before. According to Swedavia, this allows for an increased landing rate per hour and a reduction in emissions.

The process involves fewer aircraft using the runway designated solely for arrivals, which reduces the queue and supports operational efficiency.

Swedavia operations director Susanne Norman said: “For us, it is of course gratifying that Swedavia will be the first in Europe to apply the new concept for managing arrivals. Enabling more curved approaches is also the most effective way to support airlines in their transition work, in addition to facilitating increased use of sustainable aviation fuel.”

Airlines seeking to use the curved approach must hold a special permit from their National Supervisory Authority.

The approach requires specific onboard equipment and pilot training, as well as formal approval from the relevant authority.

Luftfartsverket operations director Anna Granberg said: “The modernisation of the airspace by Luftfartsverket shows how air traffic control can help reduce the environmental impact of aviation.

“The traffic flow into Stockholm Arlanda Airport becomes more efficient during peak hours, and arriving aircraft have shorter flight paths with reduced emissions.”

Swedavia and Luftfartsverket stated that the adoption of Established on RNP is part of ongoing measures to improve capacity, efficiency, and sustainability within air traffic operations at Arlanda.

They also noted that the system may also encourage airlines to invest in compatible technology, which could help limit flights over noise-sensitive areas in the long term.

Norwegian Corporate Affairs country director Charlotte Holmbergh said: “We are very pleased with the initiative from Swedavia and the Swedish Air Traffic Control Provider (LFV) to implement new procedures that will increase the number of curved approaches (RNP AR – Required Navigation Performance, Authorisation Required) at Arlanda…. Shorter approaches result in lower fuel burn and reduced emissions.”

