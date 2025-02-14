The collaboration aims to align the plant’s operation with the European ReFuelEU Aviation regulation. Credit: Bulent camci/Shutterstock.

Norway’s Norsk e-Fuel, Prime Capital, and renewable energy company RES have teamed up to establish a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facility in North Sweden.

The project, known as Project Alby, will be located in the municipality of Ånge, approximately 370km north of Stockholm.

This location supports Norsk e-Fuel’s Nordic expansion, complementing its existing projects in Norway and Finland.

The facility will make use of the Power-to-Liquid process, converting water and captured CO₂ into e-Kerosene, an eco-friendly alternative to conventional aviation fuels.

It is expected to produce a minimum of 80,000 tonnes of e-Fuel annually.

The plant’s operation will align with the European ReFuelEU Aviation regulation, fostering the transition to sustainable aviation practices.

Prime Capital managing director Jens Walzner said: “We are excited to join forces with Norsk e-Fuel on this transformative project to produce SAF in Sweden.

“This collaboration brings together Norsk e-Fuel’s cutting-edge advancements in synthetic SAF development, as well as RES’ exceptional capacities in delivering projects, with Prime Capital’s extensive experience in renewable energy infrastructure and power-to-x project development.

“This partnership is a key step in reducing aviation emissions and accelerating Sweden’s transition to a more sustainable future.”

The 14-hectare site in Ånge is poised to become a leading green hydrogen-driven industrial cluster in Europe, offering significant production capacity and potential synergies with existing industrial partners.

The investment by Prime Capital is supported by the European Union’s InvestEU Fund.

Last month, Boeing teamed up with Norsk e-Fuel to support one of Europe’s Power-to-Liquids (PtL) facilities.

Boeing’s investment will accelerate the production and availability of SAF in the Nordics and globally.

It is also intended to support the commercial aviation industry’s and ICAO member states’ common goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.