The SDX 10080 SCT is based on Smiths Detection’s EDS platform. Credit: Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

UK-based Smiths Detection has introduced the SDX 10080 SCT, a new modular system for screening hold baggage and air cargo.

The new system is part of Smiths Detection’s portfolio of baggage and cargo screening solutions. It is designed to align with current and future security standards in the aviation sector.

SDX 10080 SCT integrates dual-energy computed tomography (CT) technology and is available with an optional high-resolution dual-view line scanner (LS), offering airport operators a choice between CT-only or combined CT/LS configurations.

The system has been built on Smiths Detection’s Explosives Detection System (EDS) platform, drawing on technical input from the company’s Centres of Excellence in Germany and the US.

The company stated that the system complies with existing regulatory requirements such as ECAC Standard 3.2 and TSA 7.3, and is intended to secure ACSTL approval for EDS.

Furthermore, the platform is structured to accommodate anticipated regulatory developments, including ECAC Standard 4.0 and TSA 9.0.

Smiths Detection stated that the new system is compatible with existing airport infrastructure.

The new model maintains network integration and replicates the physical dimensions of previous Smiths Detection hold baggage scanners.

According to the company, this approach is intended to support a straightforward replacement process without the need for terminal modifications.

Smiths Detection president Jerome de Chassey said: “At Smiths Detection, innovation means working closely with customers to solve real operational challenges.

“With our long experience in CT technology, we focus on creating systems that are smart, efficient and sustainable. This gives airports and cargo operators practical tools to improve security, reduce costs, and prepare for future demands in aviation.”

In terms of operation, the SDX 10080 SCT provides a conveyor speed of 0.5m per second. It includes features such as dynamic calibration and a tunnel opening measuring 107 by 81cm, enabling the processing of more than 1,800 items per hour.

The system’s design, which incorporates air-based cooling and a bearing-free gantry, aims to minimise maintenance intervals and energy usage.

The SDX 10080 SCT operates on Smiths Detection’s proprietary technology and is interoperable with software platforms such as ELECTORA and the iCMORE application suite.

This digital connectivity is aimed at supporting centralised management of security operations for airport operators.

In August this year, BigBear.ai and Smiths Detection announced the successful integration of their technologies to enhance airport security.

The BigBear.ai Pangiam Threat Detection solution is now compatible with Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography screening systems, making it available for global airport implementation.

