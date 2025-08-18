The collaboration allows for real-time detection of prohibited items in luggage, enhancing security operations in aviation, ports, and border areas. Credit: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.com.

BigBear.ai and Smiths Detection have announced the successful integration of their technologies aimed at enhancing airport security.

The integration of BigBear.ai’s Pangiam Threat Detection solution with Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography screening systems is now available for implementation in airports globally.

This collaboration enables real-time identification of prohibited items in luggage, thereby improving security operations in aviation, port, and border settings.

The integrated system has undergone testing and is currently being trialled at various international airports, offering operators a flexible tool for modernising checkpoint security.

Smiths Detection digital global director Cymoril Metivier said: “This deepened collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering smarter, open, and interoperable security solutions, aligning with the principles of the Ada initiative.

“Combining and validating interoperability between the clarity of Smiths Detection CT imaging with BigBear.ai’s AI analytics and algorithms is an important step forward in supporting our customers in executing Open Architecture responsibly.”

The partnership between BigBear.ai and Smiths Detection is said to represent an advancement in the development of open architecture solutions within the aviation security sector.

This interoperability allows airport operators to tailor their security capabilities to meet specific operational requirements.

BigBear.ai’s Pangiam Threat Detection platform was initially created under the “Project Dartmouth” initiative and is designed with an open architecture that facilitates integration with various third-party scanning hardware, detection algorithms, and decision support tools.

This adaptable framework enables airport operators and federal security agencies to respond effectively to the evolving landscape of security threats.

BigBear.ai CEO Kevin McAleenan said: “Our ability to interoperate with Smiths Detection equipment brings together best-in-class technologies to accelerate threat detection and streamline screening workflows.

“By connecting BigBear.ai’s platform with Smiths Detection’s advanced CT scanners, we’re helping airports adopt open architecture solutions that adapt quickly to emerging threats, while also improving throughput and the passenger experience.”

In October 2024, Denver International Airport (DEN) implemented BigBear.ai’s biometric verification system, “veriScan,” at its 14 international departure gates to enhance individual identification during international travel.

