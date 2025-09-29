The technology roll-out is part of Malta International Airport’s development plan, which includes terminal expansion from 2027 to 2030. Credit: Giannis Papanikos/Shutterstock

Smiths Detection has finalised a comprehensive upgrade of the security checkpoint at Malta International Airport on the island of Malta.

The company deployed computed tomography (CT) scanning systems and automated checkpoint lanes to address updated EU requirements for cabin baggage screening.

The programme introduced six HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model-S scanners and six Cassioli Fast2Check lanes, replacing legacy X-ray systems at the airport’s security checkpoints.

The CT-based scanners process carry-on items without requiring the removal of electronics or liquids, which is intended to streamline the screening process and minimise bottlenecks.

The implementation includes a remote screening infrastructure, featuring a centralised control room with redundant matrix server architecture to maintain operational continuity. It also enables centralised analysis of scan data.

Smiths Detection safety and security senior vice president Patrick Murgo said: “This upgrade reflects our commitment to helping airports address operational pressures while planning for long-term expansion.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“With space constraints and rising passenger volumes, Malta needed a smart, future-ready checkpoint – and we’re proud to help make that happen.”

Smiths Detection has established a seven-year full-risk service agreement for ongoing technical support and system upkeep.

The project was completed in January this year and is positioned to manage the airport’s increasing passenger volumes within the current terminal layout.

The technology roll-out forms part of Malta International Airport’s development plan, which includes terminal expansion initiatives scheduled between 2027 and 2030.

Last month, BigBear.ai and Smiths Detection announced the successful integration of their technologies to enhance airport security.

The Pangiam Threat Detection solution from BigBear.ai is now compatible with Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography screening systems, making it available for global airport implementation.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up