The upgraded CP set is said to enhance the performance of the IONSCAN 600, providing reliable detection across a broad spectrum of threat materials. Credit: Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Smiths Detection’s IONSCAN 600 explosives trace detector has obtained European Civil Aviation Conference/European Union (ECAC/EU) G1 approval for its new Control Parameter (CP) set.

The approval confirmed its compliance with the latest G1 standards for screening passengers and cargo at regulated sites across Europe.

The IONSCAN 600 had already been certified to the ECAC/EU explosives trace detection (ETD) standard for hand and wand sampling. The latest evaluation assessed its performance against the ECAC/EU G1 requirements for detecting chemicals via particulate sampling.

As a result, the system now meets the ECAC/EU G1 standard as well as its earlier ETD explosives detection certification.

Customers can now upgrade existing IONSCAN 600 units with the approved CP set to ensure full adherence to current ECAC regulations.

This development allows continued deployment of these systems in airports and other security environments that must comply with evolving European requirements.

According to the company, the upgraded CP set improves IONSCAN 600 performance, delivering reliable detection across a wide range of threat materials.

Smiths Detection commercial vice president Matt Clark said: “Our role is to be a trusted partner for our customers, making sure our solutions meet the latest security standards.

“Achieving G1 compliance affirms the robustness of the platform and means our customers can rely on the IONSCAN 600 to deliver consistent, compliant performance without the added burden of managing compliance risk.”

The IONSCAN 600 system is said to be widely used in security operations globally and is equipped with a non-radioactive ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) source. This feature removes the need for nuclear licensing and related administrative steps.

The device uses single-use swabs designed for both manual and wand sampling, facilitating efficient operation while limiting contamination risk.

Its design includes hot-swappable batteries that allow continued functioning without mains power, enabling operational flexibility during relocation or screening in different environments.

The system can detect various explosives and narcotics, including synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

Last month, Smiths Detection launched the SDX 10080 SCT, a new modular system designed for screening hold baggage and air cargo.

