The partnership aims to adapt vertipad designs to meet the specifications of FlyNow’s eCopter, an electric air taxi for urban transport. Credit: Skyportz.

Skyportz and FlyNow Aviation have entered into a partnership to create integrated vertipad solutions aimed at enhancing urban air mobility.

This collaboration is said to position FlyNow as the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to collaborate directly with Skyportz and its research partner, Swinburne University.

The partnership represents Skyportz’s initial move in a wider range of partnerships with OEMs, designed to provide customised infrastructure solutions that will expedite the deployment of urban air mobility vertiport networks.

Together, they aim to modify vertipad designs to suit the specifications of FlyNow’s eCopter, an electric air taxi designed for urban transport.

The two companies will work together to develop a landing pad system that will be available alongside FlyNow’s aircraft fleets.

This system aims to address the need for accessible vertiport infrastructure in urban and suburban settings.

Skyportz CEO Clem Newton-Brown said: “By working with FlyNow and our research and development team on a bespoke landing pad package, we’re removing guesswork and delivering a turnkey solution that ameliorates downwash, meets regulatory requirements, operational needs, and property integration from day one.

“We see this as the first of many such collaborations in the pipeline with OEMs worldwide, enabling us to tailor vertipad solutions to the unique characteristics of each aircraft.”

The collaboration will involve the adaptation of Skyportz’s vertipad designs to meet the operational and safety standards required by FlyNow, including pad size, load capacity and markings.

The specifications also comprise improved management of downwash and outwash, allowing for installation on smaller sites.

Additionally, a modular, flat-pack design enables efficient transport and rapid assembly at vertiport locations.

FlyNow Aviation CEO Jurgen Greil said: “The future of Advanced Air Mobility depends on the seamless integration of aircraft and infrastructure. We are delighted to work with Skyportz, one of our valued partners in developing future-ready vertiport infrastructure.

“As we build a scalable and globally adaptable ecosystem, this collaboration is an important element within our broader network strategy”

In June this year, Skyportz unveiled an animation by Florida’s Vertiport Simulations at the Paris Air Show, highlighting its patented vertipad design.

This design tackles key challenges in urban advanced air mobility, particularly downwash and outwash management, along with fire suppression features.

