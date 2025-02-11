Sustainable aviation investor SkiesFifty has announced a collaboration with Catalsys to decarbonise aviation ground operations and promote alternative propulsion systems.
This collaboration will leverage SkiesFifty’s investment expertise in sustainable aviation and Catalsys’ technology to provide green electricity for aviation ground support and conduct further research into alternative aircraft propulsion methods.
The two companies will establish a joint venture (JV) that will utilise Catalsys’ patented green ammonia-fuelled generator and portable ammonia cracker, designed to produce zero-carbon electricity on-site.
This solution, housed in a standard shipping container for scalability, offers a “cost-effective and transformative” pathway to decarbonisation, independent of grid connections.
SkiesFifty founding partner Krishnan Narayanan said: “The Catalsys technology offers a unique path to decarbonising ground operations – an often overlooked yet vital part of a sustainable aviation ecosystem.
“And beyond that, it shows enormous potential for alternative propulsion systems, and the most cost-effective hydrogen delivery that we have seen.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The partnership’s primary focus is twofold, the first one being the electrification of airside and landside operations to charge electric ground vehicles and power aircraft at stands.
Secondly, it will explore the use of Catalsys technology onboard aircraft, potentially enabling green ammonia to be converted into a fuel blend for jet engines.
Catalsys CEO Kevin Fothergill said: “This partnership allows us to scale our innovative green power technology and tackle some of aviation’s most important sustainability challenges.
“Together with SkiesFifty’s sector expertise and network, we are creating a pathway to a more sustainable future for the industry.”
Last month, SkiesFifty and Frontline BioEnergy partnered to create a JV aimed at commercialising waste-to-energy technology for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).