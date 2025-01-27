Investment company SkiesFifty has collaborated with Frontline BioEnergy to promote the commercialisation of waste-to-energy technology for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production.
The collaboration will lead to the establishment of a new company that will be jointly owned to advance this initiative.
The agreement leverages SkiesFifty’s “expertise” in investment and sustainable aviation and Frontline BioEnergy’s “proprietary” gasification technology, which transforms biomass and waste into renewable fuels on an industrial scale.
This initiative is expected to meet the worldwide demand for clean fuels by establishing a production pipeline for SAF and green methanol.
SkiesFifty partner Kurt Stache said: “This joint venture is another example of our commitment to driving sustainable aviation through investing in innovative solutions.
“Together with Frontline, we are creating new paths to renewable fuels that will help decarbonise our key focus sector, aviation, and also, as an added bonus, the maritime sector.”
The new venture will concentrate on enhancing green methanol and SAF production at “strategic” locations throughout the US, with the potential for international expansion.
This will contribute to reducing aviation’s carbon footprint and catering to the increasing demand for sustainable travel, according to the company.
In addition, the venture plans to deploy Frontline’s gasification technology in its own projects and offer licensing opportunities, tackling the challenges in many existing waste-to-energy projects.
With plans to implement Frontline’s technology over the next ten years, the venture is anticipated to provide scalable solutions that will advance environmental sustainability and economic growth in the US and beyond.
Frontline BioEnergy CEO Jerod Smeenk said: “Our proprietary technology creates clean, tar-free, and particulate-free synthesis gas. It has huge potential for the generation of SAF.
“We have been looking for the right partner and investor to unlock this market for some time: SkiesFifty will now enable us to enter into SAF production and commercialise it on a global scale.”
Last week, Enilive, Eni’s mobility transformation company, started operations at its first SAF plant at the Gela biorefinery in Sicily, Italy, with an annual production capacity of 400,000t.